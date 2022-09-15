Sign in to watch this video
The Dog House Australia - S2 Ep. 12
Lifestyle
Air Date: Thu 18 Aug 2022
What do comedy icon Denise Scott, Australian Survivor champion Mark Wales and his Survivor wife Sam, and tennis legend Mark Philippoussis have in common? They're all looking for the perfect pooch!
Season 2
About the Show
Animal Welfare League NSW is a doggy sanctuary where people come in search of a soulmate. Putting their best paw forward, are loveable four-legged singles who need love. Narrated by Dog-tor Chris Brown, fall head over paws in love with The Dog House Australia.