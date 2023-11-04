Penfolds Victoria Derby Day 2023

Penfolds Victoria Derby Day is your chance to immerse yourself in a world of luxury, as you indulge in an array of sumptuous dining, beverages and high fashion from start to end.

The Penfolds Victoria Derby headlines a day widely regarded as a racing purist's dream. An undercard brimming with quality, every race is group level.

The traditional black and white theme once again takes pride of place, showcasing the unstoppable elegance of Australia’s fashion capital. When it comes to the races themselves, prepare to be blown away by the sheer power and grace of the majestic thoroughbreds as they compete for glory. Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity to experience the excitement and glamour of a true Melbourne tradition.

Join us for a day that promises to be simply unforgettable - but be quick!

Race Number Race Name Start Time (AEDT) Race Length (metres) Prize Money 1 NETWORK 10 CARBINE CLUB STAKES 12:20PM 1600 $500000.00 2 LEXUS ARCHER STAKES 1:00PM 2500 $300000.00 3 FURPHY SPRINT 1:40PM 1100 $200000.00 4 RACING AND SPORTS RISING FAST STAKES 2:20PM 1200 $200000.00 5 TAB WAKEFUL STAKES 3:00PM 2000 $300000.00 6 COOLMORE STUD STAKES 3:40PM 1200 $2000000.00 7 PENFOLDS VICTORIA DERBY 4:20PM 2500 $2000000.00 8 TAB EMPIRE ROSE STAKES 5:00PM 1600 $1000000.00 9 THE DAMIEN OLIVER 5:40PM 1400 $500000.00

Source: Victoria Racing Club

