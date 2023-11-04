Penfolds Victoria Derby Day is your chance to immerse yourself in a world of luxury, as you indulge in an array of sumptuous dining, beverages and high fashion from start to end.
The Penfolds Victoria Derby headlines a day widely regarded as a racing purist's dream. An undercard brimming with quality, every race is group level.
2023 Melbourne Cup Carnival Calendar
Guide to the Melbourne Cup Carnival on 10 Play
The traditional black and white theme once again takes pride of place, showcasing the unstoppable elegance of Australia’s fashion capital. When it comes to the races themselves, prepare to be blown away by the sheer power and grace of the majestic thoroughbreds as they compete for glory. Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity to experience the excitement and glamour of a true Melbourne tradition.
Join us for a day that promises to be simply unforgettable - but be quick!
Results: Penfolds Victoria Derby Day 2023
Schedule: 2023 Penfolds Victoria Derby Day
|Race Number
|Race Name
|Start Time (AEDT)
|Race Length (metres)
|Prize Money
|1
|NETWORK 10 CARBINE CLUB STAKES
|12:20PM
|1600
|$500000.00
|2
|LEXUS ARCHER STAKES
|1:00PM
|2500
|$300000.00
|3
|FURPHY SPRINT
|1:40PM
|1100
|$200000.00
|4
|RACING AND SPORTS RISING FAST STAKES
|2:20PM
|1200
|$200000.00
|5
|TAB WAKEFUL STAKES
|3:00PM
|2000
|$300000.00
|6
|COOLMORE STUD STAKES
|3:40PM
|1200
|$2000000.00
|7
|PENFOLDS VICTORIA DERBY
|4:20PM
|2500
|$2000000.00
|8
|TAB EMPIRE ROSE STAKES
|5:00PM
|1600
|$1000000.00
|9
|THE DAMIEN OLIVER
|5:40PM
|1400
|$500000.00
Source: Victoria Racing Club
Read: Lexus Melbourne Cup 2023 Information
Read: Kennedy Oaks Day 2023 Information
Read: TAB Champions Stakes Day 2023 Information