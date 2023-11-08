Kennedy Oaks Day 2023

Get ready to witness the ultimate celebration of style, luxury, and top-tier racing at Kennedy Oaks Day.

Join the celebration and feast your eyes on an extravagant day full of fashion, food and the brilliant equine races that will leave you simply spellbound.

Book your place in the action, live, as the horses thunder down the track, leaving you on the edge of your seat with excitement. Commonly known as Ladies' Day, the three-year-old fillies take centre stage in the time-honoured Group 1 Kennedy Oaks held over 2500m.

Wrap: Lexus Melbourne Cup Carnival 2023

2023 Melbourne Cup Carnival Calendar

Immerse yourself in the world of high-class hospitality and dining as we serve you delectable dishes, prepared by some of the best chefs in town.

It’s the ultimate fusion of fashion and sports, where elegance and excitement sit side-by-side.

2023 Kennedy Oaks Schedule

Race Number Race Name Start Time (AEDT) 1 Darley Ottawa Stakes 12:40PM 2 TCL Trophy 1:15PM 3 Good Friday Appeal Trophy 1:50PM 4 Inglis Bracelet 2:30PM 5 G.H. Mumm Century Stakes 3:10PM 6 Melbourne Cup Carnival Country Final 3:50PM 7 The Bachelors Red Roses Stakes 4:30PM 8 Kennedy Oaks 5:10PM 9 Cirka Trophy 5:50PM

Read: Lexus Melbourne Cup 2023 Information

Read: TAB Champions Stakes Day 2023 Information