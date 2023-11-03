Melbourne Cup Carnival Fashion

2023 Fashions on the Field 10 Play Schedule

Tune into 10 Play to get all the 2023 Fashions on the Field categories with extra footage not shown on broadcast

All the glitz, glamour and creativity of the 2023 Melbourne Cup Carnival Fashions on the Field.

Since its inception in 1962, Fashions on the Field has become a cornerstone of Australia’s premier social and sporting event, the Melbourne Cup Carnival.

The popular Best Dressed and Best Suited categories invite participants to enter online from anywhere in the world as well as during Cup Week.

The Lillian Frank AM MBE Millinery Award is also open to a global audience to showcase their creativity. Having already reached global acclaim, the Emerging Designer Award is again up for grabs, and excitingly this year’s winner will be rewarded with an invaluable international experience, propelling their design trajectory to new heights.

This year, every magical detail counts!

Date Time (AEDT) Event Watch
  NOV 4  1225-1250 Promenades: Best Dressed and Best Suited 10 Play
 NOV 4  1305-1335 Best Dressed: Daily Preliminaries 10 Play
 NOV 4 1345-1400 Best Dressed: Daily Final 10 Play
 NOV 4 1410-1440 Emerging Designer Award 10 Play
 NOV 4  1500-1530 Best Suited: Daily Preliminaries 10 Play
 NOV 4  1525-1540 Best Suited: Daily Final 10 Play
 NOV 7  1025-1055 Promenades: Best Dressed and Best Suited 10 Play
 NOV 7  1110-1140 Best Dressed: Daily Preliminaries 10 Play
 NOV 7  1155-1210 Best Dressed: Daily Final 10 Play
 NOV 7  1220-1245 Lillian Frank AM MBE Millinery Award: Preliminaries 10 Play
 NOV 7  1250-1305  Lillian Frank AM MBE Millinery Award: Final 10 Play
 NOV 7  1313-1335 Best Suited: Daily Preliminaries 10 Play
 NOV 7  1345-1400 Best Suited: Daily Final 10 Play
 NOV 9  1205-1235 Promenades: Best Dressed and Best Suited 10 Play
 NOV 9  1245-1315 Best Dressed: Daily Preliminaries 10 Play
 NOV 9 1330-1345 Best Dressed: Daily Final 10 Play
 NOV 9  1350-1410 Best Suited: Daily Preliminaries 10 Play
 NOV 9  1420-1435 Best Suited: Daily Final 10 Play
 NOV 9  1450-1505 Grand Final: Best Dressed 10 Play
 NOV 9  1520-1535 Grand Final: best Suited 10 Play

** All times are approximate and subject to change. Be sure the check the stream a little earlier than listed above.

Melbourne Cup Carnival Ambassador Christian Wilkins is back at Flemington
