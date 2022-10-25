The time is finally almost upon us as look forward to the first event on the Melbourne Cup Carnival calendar, the Penfolds Victoria Derby Day.

Prestige, glamour and style take centre stage on the first big race day of the Melbourne Cup Carnival 2022 at Flemington Racecourse.

The $2 million Group 1 Penfolds Victoria Derby headlines the day, with history made by Hitotsu in 2021 and Australia’s most talented young stayers looking to add their name to the honour roll in 2022.

Keep up to date with all the latest Melbourne Cup Carnival content from all the latest news and features to catching up with our new Racing Hub where you can test your knowledge with our quiz

Coverage for the 2022 Penfold Victoria Derby Day begins at 1130 on Saturday, 29 October. Watch live and free on 10 and 10 Play

2022 Melbourne Cup Carnival Calendar

Stay tuned for more details and updates.

The 2022 Melbourne Cup Carnival, LIVE and free on 10 and 10 Play