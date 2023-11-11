Melbourne Cup Carnival

Wrap: TAB Champions Stakes Day 2023

All the action from the last day of the 2023 Melbourne Cup Carnival

The last day of the 2023 Melbourne Cup Carnival featured three Group 1 races, Darley Champions Sprint (1200m), Kennedy Champions Mile (1600m) and TAB Champions Stakes (2000m) each with a prize of $3 million.

In a day which we bid farewell to legendary jockey Damien Oliver, we were treated to some incredible racing at Flemington Racecourse which culminated in the TAB Champions Stakes.

Catch up with all the action from the 2023 TAB Champions Stakes Day on 10 Play.

A wonderful day of racing to bringing the 2023 Melbourne Cup Carnival to a close.

All the results from the 2023 TAB Champions Stakes Day
Wrap: Kennedy Oaks Day 2023

All the action from Ladies Day at Flemington
Melbourne Cup Carnival: Unbelievable Moments

Some of the most Unbelievable Moments of Melbourne Cup Carnival history
Results: Kennedy Oaks Day 2023

All the results from the 2023 Kennedy Oaks Day
Learn more about the Lexus Melbourne Cup winning horse and jockey

Find out more about the infamous duo that claimed the 2023 Lexus Melbourne Cup trophy