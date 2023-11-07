Results: Lexus Melbourne Cup Day 2023

Race 1 Darley Maribyrnong Plate (1000m) at 10:45am
- 2 Dublin Down (8)
- 4 Blue Stratum (3)
- 7 Odinson (5)
- 5 Catoggio (4)
Race 2 Furphy Plate (1800m) at 11:20am
- 4 Forgot You (NZ) (3)
- 5 Warning (4)
- 3 Sibaaq (GB) (8)
- 1 Pounding (1)
Race 3 TAB Trophy (1800m) at 12:00pm
- 7 Warmonger (NZ) (8)
- 10 Queen Of Dragons (4)
- 2 Aztec State (10)
- 4 Natural Deduction (3)
Race 4 The Schweppervescence Plate (1000m) at 12:40pm
- 5 Wiggum (4)
- 1. Barber (9)
- 6 Perilous Fighter (3)
- 9 Capitalisation (7)
Race 5 The Macca's Run (2800m) at 1:20pm
- 9 The Map (5)
- 3 Mr Waterville (IRE) (13)
- 10 Garachico (GB) (8)
- 8 Long Arm (IRE) (2)
Race 6 MSS Security Subzero Handicap (1400m) at 1:55pm
- 13 The Maggstar (5)
- 2 Glint Of Silver (1)
- 9 Platinum Wolf (6)
- 7 Paperboy (9)
Race 7 Lexus Melbourne Cup (3200m) at 3:00pm
- 3 Without A Fight (IRE) (16)
- 6 Soulcombe (GB) (4)
- 14 Sheraz (FR) (22)
- 11 Ashrun (FR) (11)
Race 8 Howden Desirable Stakes (1400m) at 3:50pm
- 16 Roll On High (17)
- 10 Joliestar (19)
- 3 Kimochi (11)
- 17 Bizot (12)
Race 9 The Hong Kong Jockey Club Stakes (1400m) at 4:35pm
- 2 Skew Wiff (NZ) (12)
- 18 Foxy Cleopatra (7)
- 17 Forbidden City (6)
- 6 Wollombi (10)
Race 10 Paramount+ Trophy (1400m) at 5:15pm
- 13 Pascero (18)
- 6 Bermadez (NZ) (15)
- 16 Chorlton Lane (IRE) (10)
- 17 Tonneofgrit (2)
