Results: Lexus Melbourne Cup Day 2023

All the results from the 2023 Lexus Melbourne Cup Day

Race 1 Darley Maribyrnong Plate (1000m) at 10:45am

  1. 2 Dublin Down (8)
  2. 4 Blue Stratum (3)
  3. 7 Odinson (5)
  4. 5 Catoggio (4)

Race 2 Furphy Plate (1800m) at 11:20am

  1. 4 Forgot You (NZ) (3)
  2. 5 Warning (4)
  3. 3 Sibaaq (GB) (8)
  4. 1 Pounding (1)

Race 3 TAB Trophy (1800m) at 12:00pm

  1. 7 Warmonger (NZ) (8)
  2. 10 Queen Of Dragons (4)
  3. 2 Aztec State (10)
  4. 4 Natural Deduction (3)

Race 4 The Schweppervescence Plate (1000m) at 12:40pm

  1. 5 Wiggum (4)
  2. 1. Barber (9)
  3. 6 Perilous Fighter (3)
  4. 9 Capitalisation (7)

Race 5  The Macca's Run (2800m) at 1:20pm

  1. 9 The Map (5)
  2. 3 Mr Waterville (IRE) (13)
  3. 10 Garachico (GB) (8)
  4. 8 Long Arm (IRE) (2)

Race 6 MSS Security Subzero Handicap (1400m) at 1:55pm

  1. 13 The Maggstar (5)
  2. 2 Glint Of Silver (1)
  3. 9 Platinum Wolf (6)
  4. 7 Paperboy (9)

Race 7 Lexus Melbourne Cup (3200m) at 3:00pm

  1. 3 Without A Fight (IRE) (16)
  2. 6 Soulcombe (GB) (4)
  3. 14 Sheraz (FR) (22)
  4. 11 Ashrun (FR) (11)

Race 8 Howden Desirable Stakes (1400m) at 3:50pm

  1. 16 Roll On High (17)
  2. 10 Joliestar (19)
  3. 3 Kimochi (11)
  4. 17 Bizot (12)

Race 9 The Hong Kong Jockey Club Stakes (1400m) at 4:35pm

  1. 2 Skew Wiff (NZ) (12)
  2. 18 Foxy Cleopatra (7)
  3. 17 Forbidden City (6)
  4. 6 Wollombi (10)

Race 10 Paramount+ Trophy (1400m) at 5:15pm

  1. 13 Pascero (18)
  2. 6 Bermadez (NZ) (15)
  3. 16 Chorlton Lane (IRE) (10)
  4. 17 Tonneofgrit (2)

Watch all the races from the 2023 Lexus Melbourne Cup Day

