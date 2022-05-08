Sign in to watch this video
Hunted - S1 Ep. 1
Drama
Air Date: Mon 16 Nov 2020
Sam Hunter, an agent for private security firm Byzantium, is left for dead during an operation. A year later she returns, anxious to discover who betrayed her.
Season 1
About the Show
Samantha (Melissa George) is an espionage operative for "Byzantium", a private intelligence agency. She survives an attempt on her life, which she strongly suspects was orchestrated by members of the company she works for. After recovering and returning to active duty, she goes back to work undercover as a nanny, not knowing who tried to kill her or whom to trust. It becomes evident that the attempt on her life is tied into a horrific event from her childhood.