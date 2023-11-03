2023 Fashions on the Field Collection

Since its inception in 1962, Fashions on the Field has become a cornerstone of Australia’s premier social and sporting event, the Melbourne Cup Carnival.

The popular Best Dressed and Best Suited categories invite participants to enter online from anywhere in the world as well as during Cup Week.

The Lillian Frank AM MBE Millinery Award is also open to a global audience to showcase their creativity. Having already reached global acclaim, the Emerging Designer Award is again up for grabs, and excitingly this year’s winner will be rewarded with an invaluable international experience, propelling their design trajectory to new heights.

This year, every magical detail counts!