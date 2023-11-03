Melbourne Cup Carnival Fashion

Watch 2023 Fashions on the FieldMelbourne Cup Carnival
2023 Fashions on the Field Collection

Catch-up on all the glitz, glamour and creativity of the 2023 Melbourne Cup Carnival Fashions on the Field

Since its inception in 1962, Fashions on the Field has become a cornerstone of Australia’s premier social and sporting event, the Melbourne Cup Carnival.

The popular Best Dressed and Best Suited categories invite participants to enter online from anywhere in the world as well as during Cup Week.

The Lillian Frank AM MBE Millinery Award is also open to a global audience to showcase their creativity. Having already reached global acclaim, the Emerging Designer Award is again up for grabs, and excitingly this year’s winner will be rewarded with an invaluable international experience, propelling their design trajectory to new heights.

This year, every magical detail counts!

Date Time (AEDT) Event Watch
  NOV 4  1225-1250 Promenades: Best Dressed and Best Suited Watch Now
 NOV 4  1305-1335 Best Dressed: Daily Preliminaries Watch Now
 NOV 4 1345-1400 Best Dressed: Daily Final Watch Now
 NOV 4 1410-1440 Emerging Designer Award Watch Now
 NOV 4  1500-1530 Best Suited: Daily Preliminaries Watch Now
 NOV 4  1525-1540 Best Suited: Daily Final Watch Now
 NOV 7  1025-1055 Promenades: Best Dressed and Best Suited Watch Now
 NOV 7  1110-1140 Best Dressed: Daily Preliminaries Watch Now
 NOV 7  1155-1210 Best Dressed: Daily Final Watch Now
 NOV 7  1220-1245 Lillian Frank AM MBE Millinery Award: Preliminaries Watch Now
 NOV 7  1250-1305  Lillian Frank AM MBE Millinery Award: Final Watch Now
 NOV 7  1313-1335 Best Suited: Daily Preliminaries Watch Now
 NOV 7  1345-1400 Best Suited: Daily Final Watch Now
 NOV 9  1205-1235 Promenades: Best Dressed and Best Suited Watch Now
 NOV 9  1245-1315 Best Dressed: Daily Preliminaries Watch Now
 NOV 9 1330-1345 Best Dressed: Daily Final Watch Now
 NOV 9  1350-1410 Best Suited: Daily Preliminaries Watch Now
 NOV 9  1420-1435 Best Suited: Daily Final Watch Now
 NOV 9  1450-1505 Grand Final: Best Dressed Watch Now
 NOV 9  1520-1535 Grand Final: best Suited Watch Now
Fashion Of The 2023 Lexus Melbourne Cup Day
Fashion Of The 2023 Lexus Melbourne Cup Day

