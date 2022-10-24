Rob Mills – Birdcage Host

From Australian Idol to Neighbours to a consistent and enduring career on Stage, Rob Mills has been entertaining audiences for nearly 20 years.

He is one of Australia’s most successful performing artists with a string of credits on stage and screen.

On TV we saw him for three years playing the role of Finn Kelly – a role that was created for him on Neighbours and which saw him win Best Actor at the UK Soap Awards. Other small screen roles have included Chris Bell in the critically acclaimed Peter Allen Story: Not the Boy Next Door (2015), Winners & Losers (2011), Underbelly – Razor (2011).

But it’s the stage and musical theatre that keeps him the busiest. On stage his credits include, Corny Collins in Hairspray (2022), Fiyero in the highly successful Broadway blockbuster Wicked , Walter – Chess (2021), playing title role of Jesus in Jesus Christ Superstar (2017), Sam in Ghost (2016 – Nominated for a Helpmann for Best Actor in a Musical), Danny in a national tour of Grease (2013), Legally Blonde – Warner (2012), The Last Five Years – Jamie (nominated for Best Musical Production at the 2012 Sydney Theatre Awards), Into the Woods – Cinderella’s Prince and Hair – Claude (2007).

Rob has also created many shows and cabaret experiences for audiences and corporate events. He achieved rave reviews his first one-man cabaret show, Rob Mills is Surprisingly Good, and received a nomination for Best Cabaret at the Sydney Theatre Awards. He showcased the music of all the famous musical Robs in program called, Robbed, and has a Christmas themed stage show set to launch.

Away from the performing Rob has also become an author, releasing his first book Putting On A Show – Manhood, Mates and Mental Health in 2022.

Rob is a proud Ambassador for Suzuki Australia, ACMF (Australian Children’s Music Foundation) and Supporter of Reach and RUOK day and a champion of good Mental Wellbeing.

Follow Rob on Twitter @RobMillsyMills and Instagram robmillsymills