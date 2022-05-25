Melbourne Cup Carnival

Penfolds Victoria Derby Day 2022

Watch the $2 million Group 1 Penfolds Victoria Derby live and free on 10 and 10 play on Saturday 29 October.

Prestige, glamour and style take centre stage on the first big race day of the Melbourne Cup Carnival 2022 at Flemington Racecourse.

The $2 million Group 1 Penfolds Victoria Derby headlines the day, with history made by Hitotsu in 2021 and Australia’s most talented young stayers looking to add their name to the honour roll in 2022.

The nine-race program at Flemington Racecourse also features the $1.5 million Group 1 Coolmore Stud Stakes (1200m), the pinnacle for three-year-old sprinters that cemented Home Affairs’ position as one of the world’s most valuable colts last year.

Two other Group 1 races feature on Australia’s greatest race card, with the $2 million Kennedy Cantala (1600m) for magnificent milers and the $1 million TAB Empire Rose (1600m) for the fillies and mares to crown the next queen of the turf.

The incredible action on the track will be equalled by the fashion attractions around the grounds, with a black and white theme providing fashion colour guidance for ladies, while gentlemen will don their sartorial best featuring their own take on elegant blacks, greys and complementary touches.

Source: Victoria Racing Club

Read: Lexus Melbourne Cup Day 2022 Information

Read: Kennedy Oaks Day 2022 Information

2022 Melbourne Cup Carnival Calendar

Paramount+ Stakes Day 2022

Watch the Paramount+ Stakes Day 2022 on Saturday, 5 November live and free on 10 and 10 play
Kennedy Oaks Day 2022

Watch the Kennedy Oaks Day 2022 on Thursday, 3 November live and free on 10 and 10 play
Lexus Melbourne Cup Day 2022

At 3pm on that famous first Tuesday in November, the $8 million Lexus Melbourne Cup takes its rightful place as the centrepiece for the entire Melbourne Cup Carnival. Watch all of the action live and free on 10 and 10 play
Zaaki Wins The Paramount+ Mackinnon Stakes

James McDonald claims his 10th win of the 2021 Melbourne Cup Carnival