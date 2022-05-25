Penfolds Victoria Derby Day 2022

Prestige, glamour and style take centre stage on the first big race day of the Melbourne Cup Carnival 2022 at Flemington Racecourse.

The $2 million Group 1 Penfolds Victoria Derby headlines the day, with history made by Hitotsu in 2021 and Australia’s most talented young stayers looking to add their name to the honour roll in 2022.

The nine-race program at Flemington Racecourse also features the $1.5 million Group 1 Coolmore Stud Stakes (1200m), the pinnacle for three-year-old sprinters that cemented Home Affairs’ position as one of the world’s most valuable colts last year.

Two other Group 1 races feature on Australia’s greatest race card, with the $2 million Kennedy Cantala (1600m) for magnificent milers and the $1 million TAB Empire Rose (1600m) for the fillies and mares to crown the next queen of the turf.

The incredible action on the track will be equalled by the fashion attractions around the grounds, with a black and white theme providing fashion colour guidance for ladies, while gentlemen will don their sartorial best featuring their own take on elegant blacks, greys and complementary touches.

Source: Victoria Racing Club

