Learn more about the Lexus Melbourne Cup winning horse and jockey

A thrilling 2023 Lexus Melbourne Cup race saw Mark Zahra step up to the plate again as he claimed consecutive Melbourne Cup victories.

His 2022 Lexus Melbourne Cup triumph with Gold Trip will certainly live long in the memory books but it is his latest victory with Without A Fight which certainly caught people's attention.

Without A Fight became the first horse since 2001 to complete the Caulfield-Melbourne Cups double and just the 12th horse in history to achieve the feat.

Meanwhile, Zahra etched his name into racing history as he became the first jockey since record-holder Harry White to win Australia's most famous race back-to-back with different horses.

2023 Melbourne Cup Carnival Wrap

Looking Back On: The Lexus Melbourne Cup Day

The big day, the race that everyone’s been waiting for! The biggest day on Australia’s horse racing calendar took place on the first Tuesday of November – as it always does.

Thousands flocked to Flemington to witness another chapter in Lexus Melbourne Cup history.

You can catch up with all the action with our comprehensive selection of articles and videos below:

Results

Lexus Melbourne Cup Day 2023 Wrap

Results: Lexus Melbourne Cup Day 2023

Watch all the races from the 2023 Lexus Melbourne Cup Day

2023 Lexus Melbourne Cup Trophy Presentation

Watch the Lexus Melbourne Cup Race