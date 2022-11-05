Results: TAB Champions Stakes Day 2022

Race 1 Twitter Trophy (1600m) at 12:40pm
- 14 French Emperor (8)
- 13 Beltoro (10)
- 16 Worthily (17)
- 10 Chicago Bear (15)
Race 2 Australian Childhood Foundation Trophy (2000m) at 1:15pm
- 12 Flash Feeling (7)
- 1 Wyclif (9)
- 11 Coolth (3)
- 6 Parisian Dancer (1)
Race 3 The Amanda Elliott (1400m) at 1:50pm
- 14 Magic Time (15)
- 7 Atmosphere (12)
- 17 Get Up Girl (17)
- 5 El Padrino (5)
Race 4 Queen’s Cup (2600m) at 2:30pm
- 11 Soulcombe (7)
- 9 Luncies (8)
- 13 Captain Envious (10)
- 3 Sound (5)
Race 5 TAB Matriarch Stakes (2000m) at 3:10pm
- 4 Atishu (5)
- 6 Steinem (6)
- 10 Tokotangi (10)
- 5 Honeycreeper (3)
Race 6 Darley Champions Sprint (1200m) at 3:50pm
- 11 Roch ‘N’ Horse (6)
- 1 Nature Strip (12)
- 8 Baller (5)
- 12 Levante (14)
Race 7 Kennedy Champions Mile (1600m) at 4:30pm
- 4 Alligator Blood (3)
- 8 Tuvalu (8)
- 5 Mr Brightside (4)
- 7 Aegon (10)
Race 8 TAB Champions Stakes (2000m) at 5:10pm
- 2 Zaaki (1)
- 3 Mo’unga (11)
- 5 Hezashocka (2)
- 7 Anamoe (4)
Race 9 World Horse Racing Grand Handicap (1100m) at 5:50pm
- 2 Snapper (9)
- 9 Najem Suhail (17)
- 14 Hypothetical (7)
- 17 Along The River (10)
2022 Melbourne Cup Carnival. Live And Free On 10 And 10 Play On Demand.