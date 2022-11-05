Melbourne Cup Carnival

Results: TAB Champions Stakes Day 2022

All the results from the 2022 TAB Champions Stakes Day

Race 1 Twitter Trophy (1600m) at 12:40pm

  1. 14 French Emperor (8)
  2. 13 Beltoro (10)
  3. 16 Worthily (17)
  4. 10 Chicago Bear (15)

Race 2 Australian Childhood Foundation Trophy (2000m) at 1:15pm

  1. 12 Flash Feeling (7)
  2. 1 Wyclif (9)
  3. 11 Coolth (3)
  4. 6 Parisian Dancer (1)

Race 3 The Amanda Elliott (1400m) at 1:50pm

  1. 14 Magic Time (15)
  2. 7 Atmosphere (12)
  3. 17 Get Up Girl (17)
  4. 5 El Padrino (5)

Race 4 Queen’s Cup (2600m) at 2:30pm

  1. 11 Soulcombe (7)
  2. 9 Luncies (8)
  3. 13 Captain Envious (10)
  4. 3 Sound (5)

Race 5 TAB Matriarch Stakes (2000m) at 3:10pm

  1. 4 Atishu (5)
  2. 6 Steinem (6)
  3. 10 Tokotangi (10)
  4. 5 Honeycreeper (3)

Race 6 Darley Champions Sprint (1200m) at 3:50pm

  1. 11 Roch ‘N’ Horse (6)
  2. 1 Nature Strip (12)
  3. 8 Baller (5)
  4. 12 Levante (14)

Race 7 Kennedy Champions Mile (1600m) at 4:30pm

  1. 4 Alligator Blood (3)
  2. 8 Tuvalu (8)
  3. 5 Mr Brightside (4)
  4. 7 Aegon (10)

Race 8 TAB Champions Stakes (2000m) at 5:10pm

  1. 2 Zaaki (1)
  2. 3 Mo’unga (11)
  3. 5 Hezashocka (2)
  4. 7 Anamoe (4)

Race 9 World Horse Racing Grand Handicap (1100m) at 5:50pm

  1. 2 Snapper (9)
  2. 9 Najem Suhail (17)
  3. 14 Hypothetical (7)
  4. 17 Along The River (10)

