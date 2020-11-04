Top 10 Fastest Winners of the Melbourne Cup

Bart Cummings, the Cups King, not only won 12 Melbourne Cups, he trained three of the top 10 fastest winners to ever win the Cup, including Kingston Rule, the fastest ever.

Kingston Rule's winning time of 3:16.30 has stood since 1990. Media Puzzle came close to taking the title in 2002 but just missed by a 30th of a second.

Darren Beadman was the jockey on Kingston Rule. He also rode another Bart Cummings horse in the top 10, Saintly in 1996.

The only horse in the top 10 to set a fastest time in the last 30 years, is Gold and Black in 1977. Unsurprisingly, another Bart Cummings trained horse.

Year Horse Jockey Trainer Time 1990 Kingston Rule Darren Beadman Bart Cummings 3:16.30 2002 Media Puzzle Damien Oliver Dermot K. Weld 3:16.97 1989 Tawrriffic Shane Dye Lee Freedman 3:17.10 2020 Twilight Payment Jye McNeil Joseph Patrick O'Brien 3:17.34 2014 Protectionist Ryan Moore Andreas Wohler 3:17.71 1997 Might and Power Jim Cassidy Jack Denham 3:18.33 1977 Gold and Black John Duggan Bart Cummings 3:18.40 1998 Jezabeel Chris Munce Brian Jenkins 3:18.59 2000 Brew Kerrin McEvoy Mike Moroney 3:18.68 1996 Saintly Darren Beadman Bart Cumming 3:18.80

