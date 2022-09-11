Survivor US

Survivor US - S41 Ep. 1 Part 1
Air Date: Tue 17 May 2022Expires: in 8 months

Eighteen new castaways begin their battle for $1 million and the title of Sole Survivor. Episode 1 Part 1.

Season 41

Immunity challenges get interesting when a new idol is introduced that has a special twist.

Castaways stumble upon a sneaky advantage that comes at a great risk.

Two castaways strategise a risky move during the immunity challenge.

Ua, the tribe of only three castaways, competes to win the immunity challenge to save them from becoming a tribe of two.

Now that the three tribes have merged, their alliances are tested. There's a new twist when it comes to the merge.

Castaways compete in their first individual immunity challenge in the game.

The castaways must work to make amends after betrayals. An interesting turn of events takes place at the reward challenge.

A castaway is singled out for a dishonest game. Immunity and reward are on the line.

After a grueling season with no food, a warm meal is up for grabs at the reward challenge.

Another big twist threatens to send someone home. Castaways must decide whether to vote out the big threat or keep playing the game with people they trust.

Castaways need to alter their plans after the winner of the immunity challenge throws a wrench in their next big move.

After a dangerous season filled with new twists, only five castaways remain.

The final four must battle it out for the title of Sole Survivor and the $1 million prize.

About the Show

Hosted by Jeff Probst, a select number of castaways are marooned in a remote area, varying in location with each competitive installment. Each location has its own beauty and dangers, but the castaways have to remain focused. As competitors, they are forced to band together, carve out a new existence and use their collective wits to make surviving, without any conveniences of the modern world, a little easier.

Day by day the location and tropical sun will test the endurance of the castaways. The survivors must form their own cooperative island society, building shelter, gathering and catching food, and participating in contests for rewards. Those who succeed in the day-to-day challenges will be rewarded with items to make island life more bearable — simple comforts which may include food, pillows, cold beer, and clean clothing. Those who fail, must do without.

At the conclusion of each episode, the participants attend a tribal council. At this meeting, each person places a secret ballot vote to send one fellow castaway home, eliminating him or her from eligibility for the prize money. Week by week, one by one, the tribe shrinks until at the end of the final episode, only two survivors remain. At that point, the seven most recently eliminated castaways will return to form the final tribal council and decide who will be the final survivor, the winner of $1,000,000!

The final Survivor will be the member who was able to Outwit, Outplay, Outlast.

Jeff Probst

