Kennedy Oaks Day 2022

Watch the Kennedy Oaks Day 2022 on Thursday, 3 November live and free on 10 and 10 play

Fine fashion is alive and kicking on Kennedy Oaks Day.

There are not enough words to describe the exquisite looks, fashion and racing experiences that make the Kennedy Oaks Day celebrations so renowned.Commonly referred to as “ladies day”, women of all ages come together at Flemington Racecourse to put their best possible look ‘out there’ for all to see, as they don the most creative looks, colours, accessories and millinery.

The day’s thrilling racing highlight is the $1 million Group 1 Kennedy Oaks which crowns the nation’s top three-year-old filly.

Damien Oliver confirmed his place as one of the greats of the Australian turf when winning the 2021 Kennedy Oaks aboard Willowy. Oliver delivering a record-equalling 126th career Group 1, a feat only matched by the legendary jockey George Moore.

Will more history be created on Kennedy Oaks Day in 2022?

Source: Victoria Racing Club

