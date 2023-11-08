2023 Melbourne Cup Carnival Wrap

Another action-packed Melbourne Cup Carnival is coming to a close. There have been plenty of thrills and a number of shock wins to keep everyone on the edge of their seats as they take in all the action across the Carnival.

Looking Back On: The Penfolds Victoria Derby Day

The first race day on the 2023 Melbourne Cup Carnival calendar was the Penfolds Victoria Derby Day which took place last Saturday.

We were greeted with plenty of sunshine as we kicked off proceedings in spectacular fashion.

Penfolds Derby Day featured three Group 1 races. Race 6 Coolmore Stud Stakes (1200m), Race 7 Penfolds Victoria Derby (2500m) and Race 8 TAB Empire Rose Stakes (1600m).

Catch up with all the action with our wrap articles and videos below:

Penfolds Victoria Derby Day 2023 Wrap

Results: Penfolds Victoria Derby Day 2023

Penfolds Victoria Derby: Race Presentation

Looking Back On: The Lexus Melbourne Cup Day

The big day, the race that everyone’s been waiting for! The biggest day on Australia’s horse racing calendar took place on the first Tuesday of November – as it always does.

Thousands flocked to Flemington to witness another chapter in Lexus Melbourne Cup history.

You can catch up with all the action with our comprehensive selection of articles and videos below:

Results

Lexus Melbourne Cup Day 2023 Wrap

Results: Lexus Melbourne Cup Day 2023

Watch all the races from the 2023 Lexus Melbourne Cup Day

2023 Lexus Melbourne Cup Trophy Presentation

Watch the Lexus Melbourne Cup Race