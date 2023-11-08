Melbourne Cup Carnival

Video Extras
News and Statistics2023 CalendarFashion
More
Back

2023 Melbourne Cup Carnival Wrap

2023 Melbourne Cup Carnival Wrap

Relive all the greatest moments from the 2023 Melbourne Cup Carnival

Another action-packed Melbourne Cup Carnival is coming to a close. There have been plenty of thrills and a number of shock wins to keep everyone on the edge of their seats as they take in all the action across the Carnival.

Looking Back On: The Penfolds Victoria Derby Day

The first race day on the 2023 Melbourne Cup Carnival calendar was the Penfolds Victoria Derby Day which took place last Saturday.

We were greeted with plenty of sunshine as we kicked off proceedings in spectacular fashion.

Penfolds Derby Day featured three Group 1 races. Race 6 Coolmore Stud Stakes (1200m), Race 7 Penfolds Victoria Derby (2500m) and Race 8 TAB Empire Rose Stakes (1600m).

Catch up with all the action with our wrap articles and videos below:

Penfolds Victoria Derby Day 2023 Wrap

Results: Penfolds Victoria Derby Day 2023

Penfolds Victoria Derby: Race Presentation

Damien Oliver came out on top in the Penfolds Victoria Derby

Looking Back On: The Lexus Melbourne Cup Day

The big day, the race that everyone’s been waiting for! The biggest day on Australia’s horse racing calendar took place on the first Tuesday of November – as it always does.

Thousands flocked to Flemington to witness another chapter in Lexus Melbourne Cup history.

You can catch up with all the action with our comprehensive selection of articles and videos below:

Results

Lexus Melbourne Cup Day 2023 Wrap

Results: Lexus Melbourne Cup Day 2023

Watch all the races from the 2023 Lexus Melbourne Cup Day

2023 Lexus Melbourne Cup Trophy Presentation

Watch the Lexus Melbourne Cup Race

2023 TAB Champions Stakes Day
NEXT STORY

2023 TAB Champions Stakes Day

Advertisement

Related Articles

2023 TAB Champions Stakes Day

2023 TAB Champions Stakes Day

Watch the TAB Champions Stakes on Saturday, NOV 11, live and free on 10 and 10 Play
Wrap: Lexus Melbourne Cup Day 2023

Wrap: Lexus Melbourne Cup Day 2023

All the action from Lexus Melbourne Cup Day
Results: Lexus Melbourne Cup Day 2023

Results: Lexus Melbourne Cup Day 2023

All the results from the 2023 Lexus Melbourne Cup Day
Wrap: Penfolds Victoria Derby Day 2023

Wrap: Penfolds Victoria Derby Day 2023

The 2023 Melbourne Cup Carnival Commences
Results: Penfolds Victoria Derby Day 2023

Results: Penfolds Victoria Derby Day 2023

Results from the opening day of the 2023 Melbourne Cup Carnival