Penfolds Victoria Derby Day 2022

Punters returned to Flemington for the opening day of the 2022 Melbourne Cup Carnival, the Penfolds Victoria Derby Day.

The day saw a mixture of sunshine, wind and rain, a typical four seasons in one day Melbourne.

Penfolds Derby Day featured three Group 1 races. Race 6 Coolmore Stud Stakes (1200m), Race 7 Penfolds Victoria Derby (2500m) and Race 8 TAB Empire Rose Stakes (1600m).

2019 Melbourne Cup winner Craig Williams won the first race of the day, the Network 10 Carbine Club Stakes (1600m), on board Perfect Thought. He backed this up winning the Group 1 Race 8 TAB Empire Rose Stakes (1600m) on Icebath.

James McDonald, winner of the 2021 Melbourne Cup, started his 2022 Carnival campaign in great style with four wins over the course of the day. He won Race 2 Lexus Archer Stakes (2500m) on Surefire, Race 4 Racing and Sports Wakeful Stakes (2000m) on Zennzella, Race 5 Linlithgow Stakes (1400m) on Old Flame and Race 6 Coolmore Stud Stakes (1200m) on In Secret.

Cup Carnival legend Damien Oliver added to his winning record taking out Race 3, Paramount+ Rising Fast Stakes (1200m) on Argentia.

Michael Dee won the big race of the day, the Penfolds Victoria Derby, on the Chris Waller trained Manzoice.

John Allen took out the last race of the day, the Furphy Sprint (1100m), on the Henry Dwyer trained Asfoora.

2022 Melbourne Cup Carnival. Live And Free On 10 And 10 Play On Demand.