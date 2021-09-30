Eddie McGuire AM - 2022 MCC Host

Network 10’s host of The 2022 Melbourne Cup Carnival is renowned sports broadcast, Eddie McGuire. Eddie is a “Big Event Specialist” having hosted Olympic and Commonwealth Games, SuperBowls, AFL Grand Finals, The Logies, The Footy Show, The Millenium, Who Wants To Be A Millionaire, and the memorials of Shane Warne and Bert Newton to name a few.

Having started as a boy on the barriers in the 1980s and risen to be the CEO of Nine Network, McGuire knows sports and major events. On a sporting administration side, he helped build Collingwood to be one of the biggest sporting clubs in the country.

Over the last 40 years in the industry, he has done it all. Beginning his career at 14 working as an AFL statistician for the Herald Sun newspaper. His first television work began as a sports journalist at Network 10, and sports presenter for Eyewitness News in 1982 as a 17-year-old school boy. Eddie knows his racing, from 1984-1992 Eddie presented the lead story on Melbourne Cup Day for news, has covered track work for news to hosting the Caulfield Guineas, Caulfield Cup and Cox Plate for Nine Network in the 1990s and 2000s.

In February 1994, Eddie joined the Nine Network as a sports commentator and was appointed as host for the sports program The Footy Show from its original air date through to 2006, before returning for a year in 2017. Eddie took the reins of the Nine Network’s show Who Wants to Be a Millionaire in 1999 which later won the TV Week Logie for Most Popular Game show in 2002.

In 2001, Eddie was awarded the Australian Sports Medal for his service to Australian Football the Centenary Medal for services to the media and Australian Rules. In 2005, McGuire was appointed a Member of the Order of Australia (AM) "for service to the community, particularly through support for healthcare and welfare organisations, and to broadcasting".

Eddie is winner of multiple media awards including 10 Logies for his broadcasting and hosting roles.

He really has done it all in Sports and Broadcast, and he can’t wait to take on the opportunity to join Network 10 and host the prestigious Melbourne Cup Carnival.