How To Watch The Melbourne Cup Carnival On 10 play

Spring has sprung. And with beautiful weather, comes one of the leading sporting events in the world, and this year everyone has a ticket to the 2022 Melbourne Cup Carnival. It is event television at its finest.

2022 Melbourne Cup Carnival Calendar

Penfolds Victoria Derby Day Saturday 29 October, 2022

Regarded as one of the most prestigious days of spring racing, this is a must-see event for racing fans with four exceptional Group 1 races – the $2 million Kennedy Cantala, $1.5 million Coolmore Stud Stakes, $1 million TAB Empire Rose Stakes and the feature race the $2 million Penfolds Victoria Derby. This is thoroughbred racing at its very best.

Lexus Melbourne Cup Day Tuesday 1 November, 2022

This is the big one, on that famous Tuesday in November, the $8 million Lexus Melbourne Cup takes its rightful place as the centrepiece of the entire Melbourne Cup Carnival.

The eyes of the world will be firmly focused on this most iconic of world leading Group 1 thoroughbred racing.

Be watching when yet again, a new chapter is written, another legend born and new dreams come true before your very eyes.

Kennedy Oaks Day Thursday 3 November, 2022

The tradition of Kennedy Oaks Day is beauty, femininity, style and grace. A thrilling day of racing awaits with the highlight is the $1 million Group 1 Kennedy Oaks, which will see the best three-year-old staying fillies battle for victory in the ultimate test of their staying credentials.

VRC Champions Stakes Day Saturday 5 November, 2022

The final day of the Melbourne Cup Carnival will now be known as VRC Champions Stakes Day and is expected to attract the best local and international horses with three feature Group 1 races across 1200m, 1600m and 2000m each worth $3 million, creating a $10 million race day.

View and catch up on the 2022 Melbourne Cup Carnival:

Event Schedules

The event schedules will be updated as details are confirmed.

