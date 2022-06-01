Melbourne Cup Carnival

2022 Melbourne Cup Carnival Calendar

All four big days on 10 and LIVE streamed on 10 play

Tune in for the four greatest days on the Australian racing calendar on 10 and LIVE streamed on 10 play.

Date Event Watch Broadcast
Saturday, 29 October Penfolds Victoria Derby Day 10 and 10 play TBC
Saturday, 29 October Barrier Draw 10 and 10 play TBC
TBC Lexus Melbourne Cup Preview Show 10 and 10 play TBC
Tuesday, 1 November Lexus Melbourne Cup Day 10 and 10 play TBC
Thursday, 3 November Kennedy Oaks Day 10 and 10 play TBC
Saturday, 5 November Paramount+ Stakes Day 10 and 10 play TBC

Stay tuned for more details and updates.

How to Watch the Melbourne Cup on 10 play

Missed a race? Relive all the excitement with race replays.

The 2022 Melbourne Cup Carnival, LIVE and free on 10 and 10 play

Paramount+ Stakes Day 2022
Paramount+ Stakes Day 2022

Watch the Paramount+ Stakes Day 2022 on Saturday, 5 November live and free on 10 and 10 play
Watch the $2 million Group 1 Penfolds Victoria Derby live and free on 10 and 10 play on Saturday 29 October.
Watch the Kennedy Oaks Day 2022 on Thursday, 3 November live and free on 10 and 10 play
At 3pm on that famous first Tuesday in November, the $8 million Lexus Melbourne Cup takes its rightful place as the centrepiece for the entire Melbourne Cup Carnival. Watch all of the action live and free on 10 and 10 play
James McDonald claims his 10th win of the 2021 Melbourne Cup Carnival