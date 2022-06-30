Think you know the game of Survivor? Think again.

Australian Survivor has always been an individual game, but this season, it’s all about to change.

For the first time ever on Australian Survivor, castaways will be playing with a member of their own family.

Siblings, couples, in-laws, parents and children will all go head-to-head in the highly anticipated new season of Australian Survivor: Blood V Water.

Battling it out for the title of Sole Survivor will be, Australian Survivor Season 2 contenders Mark Wales and Sam Gash, NRL Legend Michael Crocker and his sister in-law Chrissy Zaremba, alongside the Queen of Survivor US Sandra Diaz and her daughter Nina Twine, plus more to be announced soon.

Will blood prove to be thicker than water? Or will the deepest bonds be broken?

Hosted by Jonathan LaPaglia, the seventh season of Australian Survivor is an unrelenting test of courage, endurance and strength that will push people to their limits and beyond.

Australian Survivor is an Endemol Shine Australia production for Network Ten. Blood v Water received support from the Queensland Government through Tourism and Events Queensland and Screen Queensland.