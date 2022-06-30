Sign in to watch this video
Not a member? Create your free account now
MasterChef - S14 Ep. 56
Reality
Air Date: Mon 4 Jul 2022
As their Tassie tour rolls on, the final five visit Deloraine for a truffle hunt! They'll then use the black diamonds they dug out of the ground to cook the most delicious dish worthy of immunity.
Episodes
Contestant Food Tips
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Extras
Recipes
Articles
About the Show
Over the years, MasterChef Australia has created superstars of the kitchen with a special love for food that has the magical ability to transform and inspire.
And this year, it’s going to be extra special with MasterChef Australia: Fans & Favourites. With 12 of MasterChef Australia’s favourite contestants coming back to the kitchen, and 12 new faces who are the finest home cooks in Australia right now.
The action-packed season of thrills, chills and kitchen spills will unfold under the keen eye of judges Jock Zonfrillo, Melissa Leong and Andy Allen.
MasterChef® is a registered trademark of EndemolShine (Aust) Pty Ltd. MasterChef® is produced by EndemolShine Australia for Network 10. Copyright © 2022 EndemolShine Australia – All rights reserved.