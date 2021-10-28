Guide To The Melbourne Cup Carnival on 10 play

The Melbourne Cup Carnival is one of the leading sporting events in the world, and now, more than ever, Australia needs something to celebrate.

All the action, music, food and fun from the 2022 Lexus Melbourne Cup Carnival can be found here.

From historic features to live music performances and interviews; food and drink inspirations and recipes; and styling tips for your carnival parties.

So, with a spring in our step, let’s remind ourselves that there’s joy to be found in the little things and embrace the rich history and the festivity that belongs to all of us - the 2022 Melbourne Cup Carnival.

As the broadcast reaches all parts Australia and around the world, we will capture all the celebrations so at-home viewers of The Race That Stops A Nation™ don’t miss a thing.

Revel in Cup Week with the 2022 Melbourne Cup Carnival broadcast live and free on Network 10 and 10 play on demand.

It is event television at its finest.

Myer Fashions On Your Front Lawn

Stay tuned for an exciting announcement.

Race Days

On each race day you will find:

LIVE stream on 10 play

All the action, colour and excitement across the four big days of the 2022 Melbourne Cup Carnival on 10 and LIVE streamed on 10 play. Check the schedule closer to the events for more details.

Odds brought to you by TAB

TAB's Gerald Middleton and David Gately provide expert form analysis and odds ahead of each of the Melbourne Cup Carnival event days, giving you the edge on how to pick a winner and make the most out of your 2022 Melbourne Cup Carnival. These videos will be available here.

Race Replays

Relive every race from the 2022 Melbourne Cup with on-demand viewing on 10 play. Race replays will be available on web and the app under Melbourne Cup Carnival.

Giddy Up

Giddy Up tipping season coming soon.

Musical Performances

Stay tuned for exciting updates.

Performances can be viewed during the LIVE stream or watched on demand on 10 play here.

Plus much more to be announced soon.

Pillars:

The Race/The Action: Don’t miss any of the racing action from Flemington with the LIVE Stream, Race Replays, Odds with Gerald Middleton and more.

News And Statistics: Deep dive into the latest news, features, interviews, racebooks, form guides and more.

Fashion: All the glitz and glamour with fashion hints and tips, interviews, features, celebrities, the Bird Cage and Myer Fashions On Your Front Lawn.

The Fun: All the carnival excitement with music performances, artist interviews, recipes, cooking features and more.

The History: Learn about MCC origins and historical moments with archival footage, galleries, interviews and features.

Everybody has a ticket to Cup Week when the 2022 Melbourne Cup Carnival broadcast commences, live and free on 10 and streamed on 10 play.

How to watch the Melbourne Cup Carnival on 10 play

2022 Melbourne Cup Carnival. Live And Free On 10 and 10 play