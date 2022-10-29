Penfolds Victoria Derby 2022 Race Winner

The main race on the first day of the 2022 Melbourne Cup Carnival, the Penfolds Victoria Derby (2500m), saw the James Waller trained Manzoice rise to the top.

The afternoon rain had cleared for Michael Dee to ride to victory in the $2 million race.

Foujita San led for 2200m before fading at the last.

James McDonald made a valiant late charge on Sharp ‘n’ Smart but was chased down in the last 5 metres with Manzoice winning by a head.

This is James Waller’s second Victorian Derby win.

