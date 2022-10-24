Melbourne Cup Carnival News and Statistics

Melbourne Cup Carnival News and Statistics
Video Extras
CalendarArticles
More
Back

David Gately – Form Expert

David Gately – Form Expert

Learn more about 2022 MCC Form Expert, David Gately.

When it comes to analysing horse racing, there is no-one who understands the mechanics and intricacies of this great sport more than David “Gator” Gately. 

One of Victoria’s most respected form analysts, David started out as a 17-year-old using a free tipping email service back in 1999. His hobby became full time work when he launched his own website in 2003. The website soon caught the eye of Best Bets which saw him join them in 2007 while continuing to run his own site. 

Outside of racing David has a passion for many things including music, AFL (where he played and coached at state league level) and more recently, triathlon. David has completed three Ironman triathlons around Australia and qualified for the World Championships in his age group in 2018 in the Olympic Distance event. 

In 2019 David joined Sky where he contributes to Sky Racing, Sky Sports Radio and RadioTAB. 

Follow David on Twitter @GatorGately  

Lexus Melbourne Cup Trophy
NEXT STORY

Lexus Melbourne Cup Trophy

Advertisement

Related Articles

Lexus Melbourne Cup Trophy

Lexus Melbourne Cup Trophy

What is the Cup made of and how much is it worth?
No stopping James McDonald

No stopping James McDonald

Last year’s Melbourne Cup-winning jockey James McDonald has already won some of Australia’s biggest races and broken records. But there is so much more to come.
Guide To The Melbourne Cup Carnival on 10 Play

Guide To The Melbourne Cup Carnival on 10 Play

Everybody has a ticket to Cup Week 2022.
Make The Most Of Your Cup Day

Make The Most Of Your Cup Day

Top 5 Tips For Making Melbourne Cup Day Memorable
Expert Tips. Picking a Winner

Expert Tips. Picking a Winner

Sometimes it can just be down to plain old luck that you pick a winner but there are some tried and trusted methods which may prove handy come race day.