David Gately – Form Expert

When it comes to analysing horse racing, there is no-one who understands the mechanics and intricacies of this great sport more than David “Gator” Gately.

One of Victoria’s most respected form analysts, David started out as a 17-year-old using a free tipping email service back in 1999. His hobby became full time work when he launched his own website in 2003. The website soon caught the eye of Best Bets which saw him join them in 2007 while continuing to run his own site.

Outside of racing David has a passion for many things including music, AFL (where he played and coached at state league level) and more recently, triathlon. David has completed three Ironman triathlons around Australia and qualified for the World Championships in his age group in 2018 in the Olympic Distance event.

In 2019 David joined Sky where he contributes to Sky Racing, Sky Sports Radio and RadioTAB.

