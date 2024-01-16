Deal or No Deal Begins 6pm Monday, Feb 5
Grant is so excited! Deal or No Deal kicks off 6pm weeknights from Monday, February 5 on 10 and 10 play.
About the Show
Deal or No Deal, the exhilarating hit game show where contestants must beat the Banker to win a huge cash prize of $100,000, is making a triumphant return to 10 and 10 Play.
Hosted by TV Week Gold Logie award winner Grant Denyer, every episode is a high-pressure, high-stakes game of risk versus reward in which contestants face a series of potentially life-altering decisions.
Deal or No Deal is a Banijay Group format produced by Endemol Shine Australia for Network 10.