Deal or No Deal, the exhilarating hit game show where contestants must beat the Banker to win a huge cash prize of $100,000, is making a triumphant return to 10 and 10 Play.

Hosted by TV Week Gold Logie award winner Grant Denyer, every episode is a high-pressure, high-stakes game of risk versus reward in which contestants face a series of potentially life-altering decisions.

Deal or No Deal is a Banijay Group format produced by Endemol Shine Australia for Network 10.