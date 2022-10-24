Melbourne Cup Carnival News and Statistics

Melbourne Cup Carnival News and Statistics
Video Extras
CalendarArticles
More
Back

Georgie Tunny – Birdcage Reporter

Georgie Tunny – Birdcage Reporter

Learn more about 2022 MCC Birdcage Reporter, Georgie Tunny

Born and raised in Brisbane, Georgie attended the University of Queensland where she achieved a double Bachelor degree in Arts and Journalism.

Georgie’s love of sport was evident from a young age, and she has fond memories of celebrating the Melbourne Cup with her family.

Georgie held an internship at the Courier Mail in 2012 followed by a stint at Fox Sports in 2015.

In 2015, Georgie joined the ABC as part of ABC News Breakfast’s presenting team as Sport Presenter and Weather Presenter. After leaving the ABC, Georgie was a presenter of the online news streaming platform, Flash.

After filling in on The Project panel, Georgie has landed herself a fulltime role with the program as a reporter and regular host.

Georgie and her partner Rob reside in Melbourne.

Follow Georgie on twitter @georgie_tunny and Instagram georgie_tunny

2022 Melbourne Cup Carnival. Off And Racing This Saturday
NEXT STORY

2022 Melbourne Cup Carnival. Off And Racing This Saturday

Advertisement

Related Articles

2022 Melbourne Cup Carnival. Off And Racing This Saturday

2022 Melbourne Cup Carnival. Off And Racing This Saturday

Live And Free On 10 And 10 Play
Lexus Melbourne Cup Trophy

Lexus Melbourne Cup Trophy

What is the Cup made of and how much is it worth?
No stopping James McDonald

No stopping James McDonald

Last year’s Melbourne Cup-winning jockey James McDonald has already won some of Australia’s biggest races and broken records. But there is so much more to come.
Guide To The Melbourne Cup Carnival on 10 Play

Guide To The Melbourne Cup Carnival on 10 Play

Everybody has a ticket to Cup Week 2022.
Make The Most Of Your Cup Day

Make The Most Of Your Cup Day

Top 5 Tips For Making Melbourne Cup Day Memorable