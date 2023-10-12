Lexus Melbourne Cup tours New Zealand

New Zealand has a rich history with the Lexus Melbourne Cup, with 44 New Zealand bred horses having won the iconic race. The appeal of Flemington also stretches off the track, with Cup Week attracting close to 10,000 New Zealanders each year. As part of the journey south, the $600,000 trophy took in the sights of Auckland, including attending a special event at Lexus of Auckland City, where customers had the opportunity to get photos with the three handled trophy. The $600,000 trophy then ventured south to Cambridge where it participated in a number of community events and visited some of the region’s top stud farms. This included Trelawney Stud, the home to seven Melbourne Cup winners and Rich Hill Stud, where the Cup got up close and personal with 2009 Melbourne Cup winner Shocking. The trophy also visited several key trainers with Cup Week on their agenda, including Roger James and his exciting filly Prowess as well as Ken and Bev Kelso and their 2023 Australian Guineas champion Legarto.