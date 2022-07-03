Sign in to watch this video
The Sunday Project - 03 Jul 2022
News
Air Date: Sun 3 Jul 2022
Expires: in 3 months
Join The Sunday Project hosts Hamish Macdonald, Georgie Tunny, Michael Hing, Claire Hooper and guest Taron Egerton as they dissect and digest the daily news, events and hottest topics.
News (Delivered Differently)
What Australia's Crypto King Predicts Will Happen Next
Up to a million Australians have already invested in cryptocurrencies. Last year, this market was valued at US$3 trillion, but in just 8 months, two-thirds of that value has vanished. So what does Australia's Crypto King predict will happen next?
The Couple Helping Ukrainians Build New Lives In Regional Australia
It's been 126 days since Russia began its invasion of Ukraine. In that time, hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians have fled the country, with some arriving in Australia; Mark and Jenni have made it their mission to help those fleeing set up their life
About the Show
Hosted by Carrie Bickmore, Waleed Aly, Lisa Wilkinson, Hamish Macdonald and Peter Helliar, six nights a week The Project provides Australian viewers with their dose of ‘news delivered differently’, serving up thought-provoking news, current affairs, comedy and entertainment.
Now in its 12th season, The Project and its presenters have collected an impressive nine TV Week Logie Awards, including two Gold Logies, plus a Walkley Award and numerous other recognitions of achievement.
The team are joined by a stellar array of guest co-hosts, including Tommy Little, Steve Price, Rachel Corbett, Susie Youssef, Claire Hooper, plus many more.
The Project remains a preferred platform for celebrities, leaders and every-day Australians to discuss the topics that have the whole country talking.
In 2022 and beyond, The Project will continue to remain the best place on television, and online, to get your news delivered differently.