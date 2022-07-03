Hosted by Carrie Bickmore, Waleed Aly, Lisa Wilkinson, Hamish Macdonald and Peter Helliar, six nights a week The Project provides Australian viewers with their dose of ‘news delivered differently’, serving up thought-provoking news, current affairs, comedy and entertainment.

Now in its 12th season, The Project and its presenters have collected an impressive nine TV Week Logie Awards, including two Gold Logies, plus a Walkley Award and numerous other recognitions of achievement.

The team are joined by a stellar array of guest co-hosts, including Tommy Little, Steve Price, Rachel Corbett, Susie Youssef, Claire Hooper, plus many more.

The Project remains a preferred platform for celebrities, leaders and every-day Australians to discuss the topics that have the whole country talking.

In 2022 and beyond, The Project will continue to remain the best place on television, and online, to get your news delivered differently.