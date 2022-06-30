What would you do for $100,000?

Would you be buried alive as dozens of hangry snakes are unceremoniously dumped on you? Would you be happy with a bed buddy of the eight-legged variety? Or even worse, one that snores?

Well, probably not. But for your viewing pleasure, we have scoured the globe for a mish mash of celebrities who will experience the most outrageous, heart-stopping trials in I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! Australia history and food challenges that are bigger, bolder and brighter.

Season 8 kicks off Monday, January 3rd on 10 and 10 play. There will be non-stop funny, family entertainment.

The lady who needs no introduction (as she will do it herself), Julia Morris, and the good doctor, Dr. Chris Brown, are back too and they will be dishing out fresh twists, crazier surprises and endless LOLs. So much so, that “You can’t make them do that” has become the OH&S guy’s newest catch phrase.

Which celebrities will brave the jungle in 2022? Who will have the courage to stay and raise $100,000 for their chosen charity and who will be first to scream…“I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!”?

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! is an ITV Studio Australia production for Network 10.