Football on 10 Play in 2023

Australian football will once again be taking centre stage across 10 Play in 2023. The Isuzu UTE A-League Men’s and Liberty A-League Women roll on into the new year plus there’s plenty of CommBank Matildas action on the horizon.

A-League, A-League A-League!

We are now well and truly in the thick of the 2022/23 season for both the A-League Men’s and Women’s competitions. Your weekend of football is covered on 10 Play with two weekly A-League Men’s matches live on 10 BOLD and 10 Play along with all the highlights from every game available to watch on demand! There is also our weekly Round Ball Rules series every Wednesday night which sees our 10 Football team come together to dissect all the fresh talking points each week.

Find The Isuzu UTE A-League 2022/2023 Fixtures here

Isuzu UTE A-League Highlights

Plus, don’t forget that every match from the A-League Women is also available to watch live and free on 10 Play along with the Dub Zone which you can stream every Saturday!

Liberty A-League Hub on 10 Play

2022/23 Liberty A-League Fixtures

We also have plenty of A-League documentaries to keep you occupied with United, which focuses on Western United’s 2021/22 title-winning journey as well as Dream Big, which provides inside access into Melbourne Victory’s 2020/21 campaign.

Thursday, 26 January will also mark the return of the A-Leagues All Access series. Catch up with all the latest episodes on 10 Play ahead of the highly anticipated return of the behind the scenes series.

Watch Western United Documentary Series - United

Watch Melbourne Victory Documentary Series - Dream Big

Watch A-Leagues All Access Series

Cup of Nations: The Path to the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup

2023 may just be the most important year in the CommBank Matildas’ history. A World Cup on home soil beckons. For the first time ever, Australia will be hosting one of the biggest sporting events in the world. It’s fair to say that anticipation is reaching fever pitch, so in the lead up to the tournament we have you covered as the Matildas prepare to host the Cup of Nations in February.

This round robin tournament will act as the perfect warm up for Tony Gustavsson as he looks to fine tune his side ahead of the World Cup later this year. Not to mention, that this will also act as the perfect taste tester for all supporters as they get to see their favourite players go head to head against the likes of Spain, Czechia and Jamaica.

All three of the Matildas’ Cup of Nations matches will be available to watch live and free on 10 BOLD and 10 Play!

‘Cup Of Nations’ Returns Ahead Of FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™

2023 CommBank Matildas Fixtures

The thrills and spills of the FA Cup

The 2022/23 FA Cup is heating up as we fast approach the business end of one of the most prestigious cup competitions in the world! Don’t forget that you can catch all the action from the FA Cup live on Paramount+ while preview and highlights shows are available to watch on demand on 10 Play!

Emirates FA Cup Heading to Sydney for Historic First Visit

How To Watch The Emirates FA Cup

2022/23 Emirates FA Cup Fixtures

Closer to Home: The Australia Cup

The Australia Cup 2022 was a roaring success as we saw Macarthur FC claim the honours in what was an action-packed couple of months that delivered on the entertainment front with plenty of massive wins and shock upsets.

The good news is that we will be doing it all again in 2023 with the Australia Cup back on 10 Play. You’ll be able to watch every match from the round of 32 onwards live and free on 10 Play. Stay tuned for further event details.

Australia Cup Hub on 10 Play

The Best in Asia: The AFC Champions League

Watch the 2022 AFC Champions League live on Paramount+. The competition is finally reaching its final stages with the remaining half of the draw set to be played across February. Watch the very best of Asia as they battle it out for the coveted title with the showcase event scheduled to take place later this year.

AFC Champions League Hub on 10 Play

