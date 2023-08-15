Catch up with all the action from the Australia Cup Round of 32

It has been a jampacked week or so with 16 matches taking place over five Match Days.

Let's revisit all the action from those fixtures with 10 Play's Match Day Wraps, which include all the full match replays and highlights of EVERY game so far!

Australia Cup Round of 32: Match Day 1 Review

Australia Cup Round of 32: Match Day 2 Review

Australia Cup Round of 32: Match Day 3 Review

Australia Cup Round of 32: Match Day 4 Review

Australia Cup Round of 32: Match Day 5 Review

Australia Cup: Round of 16 Draw

We are only days away from the commencement of the Australia Cup Round of 16.

There are some massive fixtures on the horizon with NSW NPL side APIA Leichhardt set to host Sydney FC while Sydney United will come up against Brisbane Roar.

Stay tuned for more details about the Round of 16.

Australia Cup 2023 Round of 16 Draw Confirmed

Watch the Australia Cup 2023 live and free on 10 Play

Find out more about how to watch the Australia Cup here

Australia Cup 2023 - Fixtures