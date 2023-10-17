Relive all the action from the Socceroos October matches

The Subway Socceroos headed to London for two historic clashes against England and New Zealand to round out their October international window.

They were in action at a sold out Wembley Stadium as they went came up against England for the first time since 2016.

The two sides have quite an even head to head record with the Three Lions coming out on top seven years ago while it was the Green and Gold who were triumphant in that memorable clash back in 2003.

Watch the full match replay along with all the highlights to see how they performed in the long-awaited clash.

Next up, the Socceroos had a date with New Zealand with the winner vying for the Soccer Ashes Trophy.

Catch up with all the action below to see how Graham Arnold's men performed against their rivals.

