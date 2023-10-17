Socceroos

Relive all the action from the Socceroos October matches

Catch up with all the action from the Socceroos' encounters against England and New Zealand on 10 Play

The Subway Socceroos headed to London for two historic clashes against England and New Zealand to round out their October international window.

They were in action at a sold out Wembley Stadium as they went came up against England for the first time since 2016.

The two sides have quite an even head to head record with the Three Lions coming out on top seven years ago while it was the Green and Gold who were triumphant in that memorable clash back in 2003.

Watch the full match replay along with all the highlights to see how they performed in the long-awaited clash.

Guide: AFC Competitions on 10 Play and Paramount+

England vs Socceroos: Full Match Replay

England vs Socceroos: Highlights

England vs Socceroos: Mini Match

Next up, the Socceroos had a date with New Zealand with the winner vying for the Soccer Ashes Trophy.

Catch up with all the action below to see how Graham Arnold's men performed against their rivals.

Socceroos vs New Zealand: Highlights

Socceroos vs New Zealand: Mini Match

Socceroos vs New Zealand: Full Match Replay

Watch the Subway Socceroos live and free on Network 10 and 10 Play

Find out all about the Subway Socceroos upcoming matches against England and New Zealand.
Watch both of the Subway Socceroos' October fixtures live and free on Network 10
Catch up with all the action from the Socceroos' encounter against Mexico with all the replays and highlights available on demand across 10 Play
Watch Mexico vs Subway Socceroos on Sunday, 10 September from 1130 AEST live and free on Network 10
Watch the Subway Socceroos vs Mexico live and free on Network 10 in September