How to Watch the Powerchair Football World Cup

The FIPFA Powerchair Football World Cup 2023 will be streamed live and free across 10 Play this October as the best teams from around the world arrive down under in Sydney to compete for the title.

The 2023 FIPFA Powerchair Football World Cup will take place from the 15th to the 20th of October, 2023, at the prestigious Sydney Olympic Park's Quaycentre.

The Third Place Playoff and Final on Friday, October 20 will be available to stream live and free on 10 Play!

