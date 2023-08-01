Winter Festival of Football Wrap

There have been some cracking ties to keep us entertained from what has been an action-packed couple of weeks across the Winter Festival of Football.
It all began in Australia with two matches in Perth as West Ham took on Glory and Ange Postecoglou made his Spurs' managerial debut against the Hammers.
We then headed to Japan with the likes of Manchester City, PSG, Inter Milan and Bayern Munich all taking their preseason campaigns to the Land of the Rising Sun.
Pep Guardiola faced his former employers, Bayern, in Tokyo, Inter Milan faced off against Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr while French heavyweights PSG met Cerezo Osaka.
We have also headed Stateside for the latest instalment of the Winter Festival of Football with Manchester United having gone head to head with everyone's favourite second team, Wrexham, in San Diego.
Meanwhile, there have also been some matches closer to home in Singapore. Postecoglou's Spurs have taken on Lion City Sailors and Liverpool have crossed paths with both Leicester and Bayern.
