Guide To Sport On 10 Play

Isuzu UTE A-League

Catch all the action of the 2022/2023 season LIVE and Free on 10 Play with key matches available for On Demand viewing, plus Highlights, Mini Matches, Interviews, Features and all the latest news. Plus several in-depth documentaries taking you behind the scenes.

Liberty A-League

Catch all the action of the 2022/2023 season LIVE and Free on 10 Play plus Highlights, Interviews, Features and all the latest news.

Bellator

Bellator MMA™ Bellator is a leading mixed martial arts and kickboxing organization featuring many of the best fighters in the world.

Watch all 2022 main card Bellator MMA fighting events LIVE and free in Australia on 10 Play and check out the Bellator MMA Past Events Library with over 500 hours of all the best Bellator MMA and Bellator Kickboxing events dating back to 2014. Plus features, interviews and epic compilations of the best fighting moments.

Sunday Hoops

Catch two explosive NBL matches every Sunday streamed live on 10 Play and available for On Demand viewing.

From 2pm each Sunday, four hours of high-octane basketball will be available LIVE and free to sport-lovers and adrenaline-junkies alike.

Supporters will have a front row seat to the biggest games of the season, as the NBL’s best, battle it out for the coveted 2022/2023 championship.

CommBank Matildas

You can catch all the action from the CommBank Matildas live and free on Network 10 and 10 play.

Watch the likes of Sam Kerr, Caitlin Foord and Steph Catley as they shine on the international stage in the green and gold.

Subway Socceroos

Fresh from impressing on the international stage at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, you can watch all your favourite Subway Socceroos stars as they gear up for a massive 2023 on Network 10 - The Home of Football.

Formula 1

The 2023 Formula 1 Grand Prix season is back on 10 Play!

If the 2022 season is anything to go by, 2023 is guaranteed to be a cracker of a season. You can catch all the action on 10 Play with race highlights, interviews, features and exclusive extras to keep you busy.

Check 10 Play for upcoming 2023 details

MotoGP

Catch all the excitement and adrenaline of the BIG RACE, as 24 riders from 12 different teams are set to line up on the grid of the 2023 Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix.

Watch all the action from Phillip Island LIVE and free on 10 and 10 Play, and relive the race day excitement on 10 Play On Demand

WOW - Women Of Wrestling

10 play is excited to welcome WOW - Women Of Wrestling, the world’s premier all-female sports entertainment entity, which will premiere exclusively on 10 play.

The full Season One of WOW is available now to watch On Demand, with new episodes of season two available weekly, date and day with the release in the United States.

Led by the larger-than-life WOW Superheroes and their in-ring rivalries, WOW is an action-packed saga that plays out at high-energy live events. Showcasing supreme athleticism, dramatic and inspiring storylines, WOW is centered 24/7 around empowering and uplifting women and fans around the world.

Lexus Melbourne Cup

Returning in 2023 is one of the biggest sporting events in the world, and everyone has a ticket. It is event television at its finest.

Not only can you watch all four big event days LIVE and Free, but 10 Play also has you covered with everything from interviews, tips, historic races, fashion, odds, race replays, a digital racebook and much, much more. 2023 details coming soon.

Round Ball Rules

Tune in every week for ‘Round Ball Rules’, the ultimate recap of the week that was in football.

Join a rotating roster of expert panelists from the 10 Sport team like Tara Rushton, Simon Hill, Mark Milligan, Robbie Thomson, Daniel Mcbreen and more, as they keep you up to date with everything from the world of Australian football and beyond – the round ball rules!

FA Cup

Head to 10 Play to watch On Demand matches from the 2021/2022 FA Cup season, plus Highlights, Draw details and Preview Features for the 2022/2023 season.

Australia Cup

The Australia Cup is a national knockout tournament run by Football Australia in conjunction with every State and Territory Member Federation in the country.

The competition commences with the Preliminary Rounds before moving into the Final Rounds (from the Round of 32 onwards), the stage when the A-League clubs join the fray.

You will be able to watch every minute of the Australia Cup 2023 LIVE and exclusive on 10 play. Plus watch On Demand matches, highlights, interviews and more.

Check back for further details on the 2023 Australia Cup

AFC Champions League

The AFC Champions League is an annual continental club football competition organised by the Asian Football Confederation. You won’t want to miss a second of the action-packed 2022 tournament with every match streamed live on Paramount+. You will also be able to watch all the matches from both Australian teams (Melbourne City and Sydney FC) LIVE and Free on 10 Play.

If you missed any matches, then 10 Play will have you covered with highlights of every match along with the full schedule.

10 Play Is The Home Of Australian Football

Another massive year is on the horizon as we look forward to more football than ever on 10 Play. Keep an eye out across 10 Football as we add to our growing portfolio over the coming weeks and months.

Sport Documentaries

10 Play has a great selection of documentaries taking you behind the scenes with some of Australia's biggest teams with more to be announced. Plus features, interviews and exclusive extras across your favourite sports.

