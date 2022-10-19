FA Cup

LatestExtrasFixturesFootball Home
More
Back

How To Watch The Emirates FA Cup

How To Watch The Emirates FA Cup

Catch all the action from the world’s oldest football competition, the Emirates FA Cup, LIVE and exclusive on Paramount+.

The Emirates FA Cup is back with all matches available live on Paramount+. Please check the fixtures page for dates and start times of all the upcoming Emirates FA Cup ties.

Subscription to Paramount+ is $8.99/month or an annual $89.99. Click here or visit www.paramountplus.com.au and hit ‘Sign up for Paramount+’ to get started.

A reminder, that you can catch all the draws, previews and highlights shows for the Emirates FA Cup for free on 10 Play.

The event schedules will be updated as details are confirmed. You can find the schedule here:

FA Cup on 10 Play

2022/23 FA Cup Fixtures
NEXT STORY

2022/23 FA Cup Fixtures

Advertisement

Related Articles

2022/23 FA Cup Fixtures

2022/23 FA Cup Fixtures

FA Cup 2022/2023 LIVE on Paramount+
Relive all the action from the FA Community Shield

Relive all the action from the FA Community Shield

Watch all the action from the Liverpool vs Manchester City showdown in the official FA Community Shield Highlights Show
What is the FA Cup?

What is the FA Cup?

FA Cup History
History of the FA Cup

History of the FA Cup

The very start
FA Cup Fixtures

FA Cup Fixtures

FA Cup 2021/2022 LIVE on Paramount+