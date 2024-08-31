AFC Champions League Two

AFC Cup Final

AFC Cup Final action: Al Ahed vs Central Coast Mariners

The Globe Trotting Mariners road to AFC Cup Triumph

An eight month campaign that saw the Central Coast Mariners clock over 100,000 kms in travel culminated in success as they lifted the AFC Cup

AFC Cup: Inter-Zonal Final Review

Catch up with all the action from the Mariners' inter-zonal finals on 10 Play

AFC Cup Fixtures

2023/24 AFC Cup LIVE and exclusive on 10 Play

AFC Cup: Inter-Zonal Semi Final Review

Catch up with all the action from the AFC Cup Inter-Zonal Semi Finals on 10 Play

AFC Cup: Zonal Final Review

Catch up with all the action from the AFC Cup Zonal Final

AFC Cup: Zonal Semi Finals Review

Catch up with all the action from Macarthur's and the Mariners' AFC Cup Semi Finals clashes

How to Watch the AFC Champions League Two

Watch Sydney FC in the 2024/25 AFC Champions League Two live and free on 10 play

Guide: AFC Cup on 10 Play

All you need to know about the AFC Cup - Live and free on 10 Play

2024/2025

About the Show

Watch the 2024/25 AFC Champions League Two live and free on 10 Play

Sydney FC will be Australia's representative in the rebranded ACL Two (formerly AFC Cup).

The Sky Blues booked their spot in the competition after being crowned Australia Cup 2023 champions.

You will be able to watch all of Sydney FC's matches live and free on 10 Play.

If you missed any of the action, then 10 Play will have the full match replays as well as highlights on demand.

2024/25 AFC Champions League Two Fixtures

How To Watch The 2024/25 AFC Champions League Two

Guide: AFC Champions League Two on 10 Play