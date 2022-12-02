10 Play Summer of Sport

Isuzu UTE A-League Men

You don’t want to miss the return of the Isuzu Ute A-League with some highly anticipated matches between colossal opponents with massive rivalries. Be sure to watch live and free on 10 Play and 10 Bold.

The 10th of December kicks off with a clash of two of the biggest teams in the league, Sydney FC and Melbourne City. Melbourne City started the season in flying form whereas Sydney FC still struggle to find their impetus.

Coming out of a promising world cup spell the league should be given a boost with City’s Mathew Leckie and Adelaide United’s Craig Goodwin impressing at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 in the group stage, with both being involved in securing the Subway Socceroos’ place in the Round of 16.

On the 11th we could possibly see Garang Kuol’s very last F3 derby before his departure to English outfit Newcastle United in January after setting the league alight since his debut last year.

Stay tuned for when defending champions Western United face off against Western Sydney Wanderers on the Sunday, 18 December when John Aloisi goes head to head with his former side who have enjoyed a bright start to the season.

Don’t miss out on A-Leagues All Access which will take you behind the scenes in the 30 episode documentary series every Thursday during the season. Each week, you will get the chance to follow a different character in the A-Leagues from players to fans and coaches, giving you access to their lives, football and passions.

Liberty A-League Women

The Liberty A-League Women has just begun and will be a regular fixture throughout summer, with every minute live and free on 10 Play.

Reigning champions Melbourne Victory have endured a challenging start to their campaign, finding it hard to find form with two losses to the likes of Western United and losing 2-0 in a Grand Final rematch against Sydney FC.

Be sure to watch the upcoming Sydney Derby, Western Sydney have only played once so far this season in a 4-2 loss to Newcastle Jets, however the Sky Blues enter this clash on the back of a 2-0 victory in the Big Blue. Sydney FC go into this derby favourites coming out unbeaten in their last 5 derbies.

If you need more Liberty A-League Women, be sure to catch Dub Zone every match week on Saturday afternoon. The games will be run simultaneously in a ‘goal rush’ style show switching from game to game as action unfolds whilst the host and experts have a two way live conversation during the games with the audience during the games.

With the Women’s World Cup creeping up on the calendar, the league will be full of players trying to prove themselves to CommBank Matildas manager Tony Gustavsson in order to earn themselves a national team call up.

Emirates FA Cup

The Emirates FA Cup is on Paramount+ again this year. Watch and stream matches live on Paramount+ and catch up with highlights, draws and shows on 10 Play.

With the second round completed with 64 teams making it through some of those teams are everyone’s favourite celebrity owned club in Wrexham.

In the upcoming third round, we will see the arrival of Championship and Premier League sides into the draw. Premier League leaders, Arsenal, are set to face League One side Oxford while there will be a clash of the titans as Manchester City go up against Chelsea.

NBL

Catch all the latest Sunday Hoops action throughout summer with two matches every round live and free on 10 Play and 10 Peach.

Watch all your favourite NBL players as they battle it out for the title. The finals are fast approaching so strap yourself in for the very best that Aussie basketball has to offer.

Bellator

Plus 4 huge Bellator Blockbuster Events

