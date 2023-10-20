Season Preview: 2023/24 Isuzu UTE A-League

The 2023/24 Isuzu UTE A-League season is just around the corner. Find out about all the changes that have taken place throughout the league during the lengthy preseason as we gear up for the new campaign.

Melbourne City

2022/23 Standing: 1st in regular season (Finalists)

Coach: Rado Vidosic

There have been plenty of changes at City following last season's drumming to the Mariners in the Grand Final.

Club captain Scott Jamieson hung up the boots and has since joined the coaching staff, young gun Jordan Bos has made the move to Belgium along with Aiden O'Neill while Valon Berisha and Thomas Lam have returned to Europe after starring in the league for the 2022/23 campaign.

In their place have come Subway Socceroos' defender Aziz Behich, highly experienced Turkish midfielder Tolgay Arslan as well as some familiar Isuzu UTE A-League faces in Terry Antonis, Steven Ugarkovic as well as Jamie Young.

Based solely on the ins and outs, you can expect a very different City set up this season which may prove to be a masterstroke or conversely detrimental as they look to bounce back from that disastrous finish last season.

Central Coast Mariners

2022/23 Standing: 2nd in regular season (Champions)

Coach: Mark Jackson

For the first time in a while, the Mariners enter this season as one of the hot favourites following last season's unforgettable campaign which ended with them trouncing Melbourne City 6-1 in the Grand Final.

There have been quite a number of changes at the club since that triumph with Mark Jackson coming in following the departure of Nick Montgomery to Scottish outfit Hibernian while they will also be without the services of Garang Kuol, Beni Nkololo as well as Jason Cummings.

They have been proactive over preseason, with Garang's brother Alou returning to the club while they have also brought in Colombian Angel Torres who has shown promising signs since debuting in the AFC Cup.

Most importantly they have managed to keep the spine of the team intact with Danny Vukovic, Brian Kaltak, Max Balard and Marco Tulio returning as they aim to go back-to-back.

Adelaide United

2022/23 Standing: 3rd in regular season (Semi Finalists)

Coach: Carl Veart

One of the Isuzu UTE A-League's most consistent clubs, United have always been in and around finals contention competing with rivals whose budgets are up to three or four times that of their own.

So, last season came as no surprise that they were able to finish as high as they did.

However, there is a very different feel floating around Coopers Stadium this time around, the departure of club captain Craig Goodwin to Roshn Saudi League Al Wehda has without a doubt tapered expectation.

They have brought in former Manchester United youth player Ryan Tunnicliffe but that may not be enough following Goodwin's departure as they lack the firepower that is required to nail down a top six finish.

Western Sydney Wanderers

2022/23 Standing: 4th in regular season (Elimination Final)

Coach: Marko Rudan

It was a much improved 2022/23 season for the Wanderers who spent the campaign challenging at the top of the table after a number of difficult seasons which saw them miss out on finals football.

Their performances in the Australia Cup over the last few months have shown that they know how to find the back of the net with new arrivals Lachlan Brook and Marcus Antonsson having already notched eight goals between them.

They will have a few fresh faces in the middle of the park following the departures of of Calem Nieuwenhof and Morgan Schneiderlin with Josh Brillante linking up with the club following his spell with Melbourne Victory and Dylan Pierias arriving from Western United.

Keep an eye out for Doni Grdić and Dylan Scicluna with both players expected to impress since joining the Wanderers over the break.

Sydney FC

2022/23 Standing: 5th in regular season (Semi Finalists)

Coach: Steve Corica

Similar to their crosstown rivals, the Sky Blues enjoyed a revival last season as they returned to finals football before getting one over the Wanderers in the elimination final before bowing out to City.

They have built upon last season with a memorable Australia Cup triumph which saw them beat Brisbane Roar to claim their first Cup title since 2018.

Over the offseason they have seen some key players depart with Adam Le Fondre heading to Scotland, Paulo Retre making his way to India as well as Diego Caballo making the switch to Aalborg.

Unlike in recent times, they have decided to place their faith in youth this time around. This decision has so far paid dividends with up and coming stars like Jaiden Kucharski and Jake Girdwood-Reich seamlessly integrating into the side.

The addition of Brazilian striker Fabio coupled with Joe Lolley and Robert Mak's relationship on the field being better than ever, means there is no reason as to why Sydney cannot fight for the coveted top two spots

Wellington Phoenix

2022/23 Standing: 6th in regular season (Elimination Final)

Coach: Giancarlo Italiano

There will be a new face in the dugout at Wellington with assistant Giancarlo Italiano stepping into the hotseat following Ufuk Talay's departure.

One of their big name arrivals over the offseason is Mohamed Al-Taay who will be looking to kickstart his career after spells with the Wanderers and most recently Newcastle Jets.

He'll be joined by his Jets teammate in Jack Duncan who also made the move across the ditch to replace Oli Sail with the New Zealand stopper heading west to link up with Perth Glory.

Th upcoming campaign could prove to be a long one for Italiano with Brisbane Roar and Western United showing signs that they could leapfrog Phoenix in the standings this time around.

Western United

2022/23 Standing: 7th

Coach: John Aloisi

After a spectacular 2021/22 season which saw them crowned champions, John Aloisi's side came crashing down to reality - finishing just outside the finals last season.

There have been some major changes in personnel with the likes of Leo Lacroix, Aleksandar Prijovic, Jamie Young and Neil Kilkenny moving on while Nikolai Topor-Stanley and Italian legend Alessandro Diamanti decided to hang up the boots.

In has come Angus Thurgate from the Jets, Tom Heward-Belle and James Donachie from the Sky Blues while in the attacking third they have secured creative midfielder Daniel Penha on loan as well as a more than worthy replacement for Prijovic with Nikita Rukavytsya returning to Australia after a profitable spell in Israel.

The mix of youth and experience could be just what Aloisi's side need as they look to return to finals football next year.

Brisbane Roar

2022/23 Standing: 8th

Coach: Ross Aloisi

Brisbane enter the new season as one of the in form teams to keep an eye out for. A change in management at board level as well as in the dugout appears to be already having a sizable impact.

The Roar players have taken quickly to their new coach's methods with their strong Australia Cup performances putting other clubs on notice as to what to expect this season.

Perth Glory

2022/23 Standing: 9th

Coach: Alen Stajcic

There will be a new face in the hot seat at Glory after Alen Stajcic's arrival following his highly successful spell as the coach of the Philippines' Women's National Team.

He inherits a side which is full of quality across the park which performed well last season but were unable to secure a top six spot due to the recurring theme of struggling to pick up points away from home.

They have been busy in the transfer market bringing in proven shot stopper Oli Sail, Wanderers' duo Oliver Bozanic and Jarrod Carluccio as well as Bruce Kamau who returns to the Isuzu UTE A-League.

The west Australian club have also retained the services of Darryl Lachman, Mustafa Amini as well as Adam Taggart with the latter looking to force his way back into Socceroos' contention.

Newcastle Jets

2022/23 Standing: 10th

Coach: Robbie Stanton

Jets will be another club with a new coach at the helm with ex-Sydney FC assistant Robbie Stanton now in charge following Arthur Papas' departure.

Newcastle fans have been starved of finals football of recent times with the club's last appearance coming five years ago.

Apostolos Stamatelopoulos is back at the Jets permanently after featuring for the club in 2021 while two familiar faces are also back in the Hunter with Jacob Dowse and Lucas Mauragis returning.

There have been a number of departures with long-serving Thurgate having sought a new challlenge, Beka Mikeltadze has made the switch to South Korea while Jaushua Sotirio and Matthew Jurman have also moved on.

Melbourne Victory

2022/23 Standing: 11th

Coach: Tony Popovic

An underwhelming 2022/23 season that was marred with issues on and off the field saw Victory end up in an uncharacteristically low position on the ladder.

Like Glory, their Australia Cup aspirations this year were short-lived after they failed to qualify for the round of 32.

This has left Popovic with plenty of time on the training pitch to prepare his side for the season ahead.

He has brought in Daniel Arzani which could prove to be quite the piece of business if he manages to get him firing week in, week out. Meanwhile, Adama Traore is back at the club after featuring for Western Sydney.

Tomi Juric, George Timotheu and Brillante headline the departures but one which has taken Victory supporters by surprise is the decision to allow Will Wilson to link up with the Mariners.

A second-straight season without finals football is almost unimaginable for Victory but they will need to be a lot more consistent if they want to keep to pace with the chasing pack this season.

Macarthur FC

2022/23 Standing: 12th

Coach: Mile Sterjovski

It all seemed destined to be heading in the right direction for Macarthur heading at this same time last year - they had claimed the Australia Cup and were paying attractive football under Dwight Yorke.

However, it all unraveled with their campaign disrupted by Yorke's departure, as the Bulls ended up with the unwanted wooden spoon.

However, the upcoming season has once again shown promising signs after overpowering their opponents in the early stages of their AFC Cup campaign.

Valerie Germain has hit the ground running since his arrival from Montpellier, with the Frenchman already helping himself to three goals in their AFC Cup campaign.

They will be hoping that his arrival will offset the depatures of the creative trio which included Craig Noone, Al Hassan Toure and Arzani.

Meanwhile, in a boost for the season ahead, Daniel De Silva will be back at the club after he re-signed until the end of the 2023/24 season.

