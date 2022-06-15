Winter Festival of Football

ExtrasFixturesFootball HomeArticlesHome
Back

Winter Festival of Football Fixtures

Winter Festival of Football Fixtures

Gear up for the Winter Festival of Football with matches live across Network 10 and Paramount+

Find out when and where your team is playing in July across a jampacked Winter Festival of Football.

To learn more, check out our Ultimate Guide for the Winter Festival of Football

Winter Festival of Football Fixtures

Date Time (AEST) Event Location Watch
12  Jul 2200-2530, kick off 2300 Liverpool vs Manchester United Bangkok, Thailand Watch on 10, 10 play, and Paramount+
14 Jul 1900-2200, kick off 1945 Leeds United vs Brisbane Roar CBUS Super Stadium, Gold Coast Watch on BOLD, 10 play, and Paramount+
15 Jul 1930-2230, kick off 2005 Manchester United vs Melbourne Victory Melbourne Cricket Ground Watch on 10, 10 play, and Paramount+
15 Jul 2230-2500, kick off 2235 Liverpool vs Crystal Palace Singapore National Stadium Watch on 10, 10 play, and Paramount+
17  Jul 1150-1350, kick off 1200 Chelsea vs Club America Las Vegas, Nevada Watch on Paramount+
17  Jul 1400-1700, kick off 1435 Aston Villa vs Leeds United Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane Watch on 10, 10 play, and Paramount+
19 Jul 1930-2230, kick off 2010 Manchester United vs Crystal Palace Melbourne Cricket Ground Watch on BOLD, 10 play, and Paramount+
20 Jul 1900-2200, kick off 1945 Aston Villa vs Brisbane Roar QCB Stadium, Townsville Watch on BOLD, 10 play, and Paramount+
21  Jul 0920-1120, kick off 0930 Orlando City vs Arsenal Orlando, Florida Watch on Paramount+
21  Jul 0920-1120, kick off 0930 Charlotte FC vs Chelsea Charlotte, North Carolina Watch on Paramount+
22 Jul 1930-2230, kick off 2005 Crystal Palace vs Leeds United Optus Stadium, Perth Watch on BOLD, 10 play, and Paramount+
23 Jul 1900-2200, kick off 1945 Manchester United vs Aston Villa Optus Stadium, Perth Watch on 10, 10 play, and Paramount+
24 Jul 0920-1120, kick off 0930 Arsenal vs Chelsea Orlando, Florida Watch on Paramount+
Watch Aston Villa vs Brisbane Roar on 10 BOLD and 10 play
NEXT STORY

Watch Aston Villa vs Brisbane Roar on 10 BOLD and 10 play

Advertisement

Related Articles

Watch Aston Villa vs Brisbane Roar on 10 BOLD and 10 play

Watch Aston Villa vs Brisbane Roar on 10 BOLD and 10 play

Watch the final match of the Queensland Champions Cup live on 10 BOLD as Villa meet Roar on Wednesday, 20 July
Watch Man United vs Crystal Palace on 10 BOLD and 10 play

Watch Man United vs Crystal Palace on 10 BOLD and 10 play

Watch Manchester United and Crystal Palace face off at the MCG live and free on 10 BOLD on Tuesday, July 19 from 1930 AEST
Watch Aston Villa vs Leeds United on 10 and 10 play

Watch Aston Villa vs Leeds United on 10 and 10 play

Watch live and free on Network 10 as two EPL household names battle it out on Sunday, July 17 as Aston Villa meet Leeds United at Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium
Watch Chelsea vs Club America live and exclusive on Paramount+

Watch Chelsea vs Club America live and exclusive on Paramount+

Watch Chelsea take on Club America in the first match of the FC Series from 1150 on July 17 – live and exclusive on Paramount+
Watch Liverpool vs Crystal Palace on 10 and 10 play

Watch Liverpool vs Crystal Palace on 10 and 10 play

Watch Liverpool go head-to-head against Crystal Palace on Friday, 15 July – kick off 2235 AEST live and free on Network 10.