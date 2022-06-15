Find out when and where your team is playing in July across a jampacked Winter Festival of Football.
To learn more, check out our Ultimate Guide for the Winter Festival of Football
Winter Festival of Football Fixtures
|Date
|Time (AEST)
|Event
|Location
|Watch
|12 Jul
|2200-2530, kick off 2300
|Liverpool vs Manchester United
|Bangkok, Thailand
|Watch on 10, 10 play, and Paramount+
|14 Jul
|1900-2200, kick off 1945
|Leeds United vs Brisbane Roar
|CBUS Super Stadium, Gold Coast
|Watch on BOLD, 10 play, and Paramount+
|15 Jul
|1930-2230, kick off 2005
|Manchester United vs Melbourne Victory
|Melbourne Cricket Ground
|Watch on 10, 10 play, and Paramount+
|15 Jul
|2230-2500, kick off 2235
|Liverpool vs Crystal Palace
|Singapore National Stadium
|Watch on 10, 10 play, and Paramount+
|17 Jul
|1150-1350, kick off 1200
|Chelsea vs Club America
|Las Vegas, Nevada
|Watch on Paramount+
|17 Jul
|1400-1700, kick off 1435
|Aston Villa vs Leeds United
|Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane
|Watch on 10, 10 play, and Paramount+
|19 Jul
|1930-2230, kick off 2010
|Manchester United vs Crystal Palace
|Melbourne Cricket Ground
|Watch on BOLD, 10 play, and Paramount+
|20 Jul
|1900-2200, kick off 1945
|Aston Villa vs Brisbane Roar
|QCB Stadium, Townsville
|Watch on BOLD, 10 play, and Paramount+
|21 Jul
|0920-1120, kick off 0930
|Orlando City vs Arsenal
|Orlando, Florida
|Watch on Paramount+
|21 Jul
|0920-1120, kick off 0930
|Charlotte FC vs Chelsea
|Charlotte, North Carolina
|Watch on Paramount+
|22 Jul
|1930-2230, kick off 2005
|Crystal Palace vs Leeds United
|Optus Stadium, Perth
|Watch on BOLD, 10 play, and Paramount+
|23 Jul
|1900-2200, kick off 1945
|Manchester United vs Aston Villa
|Optus Stadium, Perth
|Watch on 10, 10 play, and Paramount+
|24 Jul
|0920-1120, kick off 0930
|Arsenal vs Chelsea
|Orlando, Florida
|Watch on Paramount+