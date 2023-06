Watch all the action from the Subway Joeys as they prepare for the AFC U17 Asian Cup Thailand 2023 with the tournament set to begin on June 15.

Brad Maloney's side enter the AFC U17 Asian Cup high on confidence after finishing top of their qualifying group in Shepparton last year.

They have been drawn in Group C for the upcoming AFC U17 Asian Cup alongside Tajikistan, Saudi Arabia, and China PR.

2023 Subway Joeys Fixtures