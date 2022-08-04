Feature: United No Matter What

Latest News
‘Adelaide Derby’ highlights Australia Cup 2022 Round of 16 Draw
The final matchday in the Round of 32 of the Australia Cup 2022 took place on Wednesday evening, with four clubs booking their place in the last sixteen following games held in TAS, NSW, QLD, and VIC.
Relive all the action from the FA Community Shield
Watch all the action from the Liverpool vs Manchester City showdown in the official FA Community Shield Highlights Show
Australia Cup Wrap
Relive all the action from the Australia Cup with all the matches from the Round of 32 and onwards live and exclusive on 10 play
Winter Festival of Football Wrap
Catch up with all the highlights and extras from Network 10’s Winter Festival of Football
Favourites advance as Australia Cup action continues across four States
Australia Cup 2022 Round of 32 action continued on Wednesday with the pre-match favourites in ties played across South Australia, Queensland, Victoria, and New South Wales each winning their way through to the Round of 16
Everton vs Celtic clash to headline inaugural Sydney Super Cup in 2022
Watch the inaugural Sydney Super Cup featuring Celtic, Everton, Sydney FC and Western Sydney Wanderers live and free on Network 10.