Watch Now
Dream Big
Dream Big is a 4 part series focusing on Melbourne Victory's 2021/22 campaign
Episodes
Episode 1: All Change
Entering the bowels of Victory HQ in mid 2021, there is one almighty mess to clean up after the club’s worst season ever. The biggest rebuild in A-League history is underway, and no-one is immune from the axe as the board gets hands on, and Popovic outlines his strategy behind the squad reconstruction.
Episode 2: Derbies and Details
Socceroos greats reveal what makes Popovic one of the most revered players of the golden generation, and the obsessive playing day traits that shapes his Victory blueprint. The on-field turnaround is taking shape, highlighted by the dramatic Melbourne derby and FFA Cup win.
Episode 3: We Want More
Victory stars reflect on where their careers began, while a former Socceroo reveals extraordinary details of the “project” to turn his son into a professional footballer. COVID chaos in Japan and challenges with local law enforcement around the Melbourne derby are all explored.
Episode 4: Enjoy The Challenge
Candid talks around form and contracts take place as Victory enters the business end of the season, with a special behind-the-scenes look at Jake Brimmer’s emotional Johnny Warren medal win, as he reflects on his Liverpool move and raising his hearing-impaired daughter.
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Articles
About the Show
A-League giant Melbourne Victory is at its lowest ebb in 2021, a broken giant and pale imitation of its former glory. Dream Big charts the club’s reconstruction under renowned coach, and follows ex-Socceroo Tony Popovic into the inner sanctum for unprecedented access to the club and one of Australia’s most successful coaches.
A four-part series that charts the 2021/22 rebuild, this authentic football documentary enters the bowels of Victory HQ in mid 2021, with one almighty mess to clean up after the club’s worst season ever.
Capturing an unprecedented amount of behind-the-scenes footage with the production team embedded inside Victory’s inner sanctum for the entire season, Dream Big is also the most thorough portrait of ex-Socceroo Popovic. His ex-international teammates reveal what made him one of the most revered players of the golden generation, and the obsessive playing day traits that shape his Victory blueprint.
Dream Big includes rich and emotive player backstories, never-before seen A-Leagues archive footage and unique insights into the challenges with local law enforcement around A-League matches.