Sport in 2023 On 10 Play

Sport across Network 10 will reach even greater heights in 2023 with a mountain of different sports set to be on offer!

From football to Bellator MMA and basketball to the Melbourne Cup Carnival, 10 Play will be your home for sport in 2023.

Football, Football and more Football

The football offering is only continuing to grow. The Isuzu UTE A-League and Liberty A-League is here to stay in 2023, the CommBank Matildas will be taking centre stage ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2023 plus there will be a stack of Subway Socceroos matches on the horizon.

In terms of 10 Play football exclusives, look no further than the Australia Cup which will be back on our screens. Once again, you will be able to watch all the very best David vs Goliath battles live and free, will Sydney United 58 perform another miracle or will another NPL club go further and be crowned champions?

Remaining with 10 Play exclusives, we can also look forward to plenty more Round Ball Rules with our 10 Football Team dissecting all the action every Wednesday night throughout the A-League season.

Keep an eye out for announcements as we continue to grow our football offering!

Melbourne Cup Carnival will be back

The Melbourne Cup Carnival will be back on Network 10 and 10 Play in 2023! For the fifth year running, Network 10 will be the home of the showcase event. More information to be released in the coming months regarding the 2023 event but in the meantime keep up to date with all the news and features.

The Home of Bellator and Women of Wrestling (WOW)

Both Bellator MMA and WOW - Women of Wrestling will be making a return to our screens in 2023. All the very best from Bellator will be able to watch live and free on 10 Play along with WOW, one of the most recent additions to 10’s growing sport library. Watch Princess Aussie in action as she flies the flag for Australia in one of America’s fastest growing sports.

Australian Grand Prix 2023

The Australian Grand Prix 2023 will be back for another year on Network 10. The very best of the Formula 1 was there for all to see in March as the circuit returned down under after a three year hiatus due to COVID. Will Charles Leclerc defend his victory? You will be able to catch all the latest Australian GP news and features as well as the big race live and free on Network 10 and 10 Play!

Australian MotoGP is back!

Your second fix of motorsport in 2023 will come in October with the Australian MotoGP back live and free on Network 10! Jack Miller will be back at Phillip Island looking to prove himself after a race to forget in 2022 which saw him fail to finish.

Red hot NBL Finals Series on the Horizon

We are set for another thrilling NBL finals series to start 2023. Will Sydney Kings secure back-to-back championships? They currently sit in second with surprise package New Zealand Breakers setting the pace.

Keep an eye out on the Sunday Hoops fixtures page for further announcements as we fast approach the business end of the competition.

Watch all the very best in Asian football

The premier club competition in Asia will be available to watch live on Paramount+. Catch all the best teams as they compete in the 2022 AFC Champions League Finals. All the action returns in early 2023 live on Paramount+ with highlights available on demand on 10 Play.

Docos, Docos, Docos

10 Play is fast becoming the home of Sports Documentaries. We have got a growing list of sports docos across football and NBL that are bound to keep you hooked.

To check out all that we have on offer, head to our Sport Documentaries on 10 Play to see the full list. From A-Leagues All Access to Unrivalled: NBL23 we have you sorted with all the latest to keep you entertained!

Keep checking the 10 Sport Home Page for more announcements over the coming weeks.

