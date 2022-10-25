Sign in to watch this video
Not a member? Create your free account now
Round Ball Rules: Episode 3
Sport
Air Date: Wed 19 Oct 2022
This week on Round Ball Rules Tristan Macmanus jumps into the host's chair as he wraps up the week that was with Robbie Thomson and Simon Hill on the couch.
EpisodesArticlesFootball Home
Latest
Extras
Advertisement
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
2022/2023
About the Show
Tune in every week for ‘Round Ball Rules’, the ultimate recap of the week that was in football.
Join a rotating roster of expert panelists from the 10 Sport team like Tara Rushton, Simon Hill, Mark Milligan, Robbie Thomson, Daniel Mcbreen and more, as they keep you up to date with everything from the world of Australian football and beyond – the round ball rules!
Catch it Wednesday evenings on 10 play