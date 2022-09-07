AFC: Champions League

AFC Champions League Knockout Highlights

Watch highlights from the knockout stages of the AFC Champions League East

How To Watch The 2022 AFC Champions League

Watch all of the 2022 AFC Champions League matches LIVE on Paramount+. Plus catch all Australian teams live and free on 10 play

2022 AFC Champions League Fixtures

Find all the information for the 2022 AFC Champions League campaign below.

2021 AFC Champions League Fixtures

Find all the info for the upcoming AFC Champions League below.

More about the AFC Champions League

Find out more about what the AFC Champions League is and some interesting facts.

AFC Champions League: History

A walk down memory lane- recalling the history of the AFC Champions League, Asia's premier club competition.

AFC Champions League Winners in the FIFA Club World Cup

The winners of the AFC Champions League earn themselves a ticket to the FIFA Club World Cup, here are their results from the international comp.

AFC: The stories behind club nicknames

Explore the meanings behind the unique team nicknames of six different clubs from across the breadth of the Asian Football Confederation.

AFC Champions League: Hall of Fame

All the winners of the AFC Champions League since it's rebrand in 2002, earning their spots in the FIFA Club World Cup.

2022

About the Show

The AFC Champions League is an annual continental club football competition organised by the Asian Football Confederation. This year 40 teams will compete in the tournament with the winner qualifying for the FIFA Club World Cup.

You won’t want to miss a second of the action-packed 2022 tournament with every match streamed live on Paramount+. You will also be able to watch all the matches from both Australian teams (Melbourne City and Sydney FC) live and free on 10 play.

If you missed any matches, then 10 play will have you covered with highlights of every match along with the full schedule.

2022 AFC Champions League Fixtures on Paramount+ and 10 play

Find out more about how to watch 2022 AFC Champions League here