Socceroos: Preview Show

2022 Australia Cup Final Preview
The 2022 Australia Cup Final is just around the corner. Catch all the action live and free on 10 and 10 Play this Saturday.
Australian Football Feast Coming Your Way
Watch all the latest Socceroos and Australia Cup action live and exclusive on 10 and 10 Play
The Most Anticipated 2022/23 A-League Players
The Isuzu UTE A-League season kicks off October 7. From new signings to World Cup hopefuls, these are the players to keep your eye on.
Kuol and Cummings headline the list of fresh faces added to Socceroos squad
The latest Socceroos squad is full of a raft of new names with emerging star Garang Kuol headlining the list.
2022/23 Liberty A-League Women Fixtures Announced
Massive news regarding the Liberty A-League Women 2022/23 season has been released, including a new show, free tickets for juniors and kick-off times.
The Mike Cockerill Medal
Learn more about the Michael “Mike” Cockerill Medal which is awarded to the best National Premier Leagues (NPL) player from the Australia Cup.
2022/23 A-Leagues Season Broadcast Schedule Announced
Paramount Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) and Australian Professional Leagues (APL) today announced the broadcast schedule for the 2022/23 A-Leagues season, offering more access than ever before for Australian football fans.
2022/23 Isuzu UTE A-League Fixtures
2022/23 Isuzu UTE A-League LIVE on Paramount+ with 26 additional matches live and free on 10 BOLD and 10 play