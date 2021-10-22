Football

Sign in to watch this video

Not a member? Create your free account now

Matildas: Countdown To India 2022 Ep.2
NC | Sport

Air Date: Fri 22 Oct 2021

The 10 Football team preview Australia's Friendlies against Brazil in Sydney as the Matildas kick off their preparations for January's Asian Cup in India.

Latest Updates
Extras
Winter Festival of FootballAustralia Cup
More

Latest News

FA Cup

Advertisement
loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

The Home Of Australian Football

FFA Cup

AFC Asian Qualifiers: Road to Qatar

AFC: Champions League

Fixtures

Articles

A-League

NBL

Socceroos

Commonwealth Bank Matildas

Meet The Team

Socceroos Articles

AFC

Commonwealth Bank Matildas Articles

2021